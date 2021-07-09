India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series to Be Rescheduled Due to COVID Cases in SL Camp - Report

The India-Sri Lanka three-match One-Day International series is set to be rescheduled following COVID-19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp, according to a report in cricbuzz. Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and analyst GT Niroshan had tested positive for the virus. While the team is in isolation, the report said Sri Lanka Cricket wanted an extension in isolation to ensure safety of all involved.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the first ODI, which was to be held on July 13, will now be played on July 17. The second and third ODIs will be played on July 19 and July 21.

The three T20Is will be held on July 24, July 25 and July 27.

The ODIs were to be played on July 13, 16 and 18. The original schedule had the T20Is on July 21, 23 and 25.

More to follow…

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here