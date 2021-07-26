India vs Sri Lanka ODI: The Biggest Positive for Ashish Nehra is Suryakumar Yadav

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra has praised Suryakumar Yadav for showing incredible form and making use of the limited opportunities presented to him. It has been less than a year since Yadav made his international debut for India and he has already made a mark for himself. In the ODI match versus Sri Lanka, the batsman notched 124 runs from three fixtures and was named the Player of the Series.

While speaking to Cricbuzz recently, the former fast bowler reckoned that the biggest positive from the ODI series against Sri Lanka is Yadav’s form. Nehra complimented Yadav saying he feels the batsman being in good nick is a huge bonus for India. “He couldn’t convert the starts into a big inning but when you speak about X-factor, skill, no doubt, Yadav has it in the middle order. We have seen that for Mumbai Indians, he has opened, played at No. 3 and 4 as well. Here, he played a bit lower in the batting order but the confidence he has shown is worth praising," Nehra said.

Nehra feels that after established names such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, he would surely single out Yadav. Whenever given an opportunity, he feels he is right on par with them. Crediting the batsman’s ability to score from anywhere in the batting order, Nehra pointed out that he has always adapted.

In the first T20I on July 25, Yadav scored 50 from 34 balls comprising five boundaries and two sixes. He was the highest run-getter on the day for India and the chief architect behind the side’s 38-run win. A few positives were up for grabs as India clinched victory against Sri Lanka. Prithvi Shaw looked in great touch and both the wicketkeepers — Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson had a good start to their ODI careers.

