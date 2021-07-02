India vs Sri Lanka: Players 'Chill By the Pool' After Completing Quarantine

Team India is in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series starting July 13, and the visiting team finished their quarantine session on Thursday. The team enjoyed a bonding session at their hotel pool. The BCCI posted a picture of jubilant cricketers, captioning it, “The joy of getting out of quarantine", adding “All smiles" and “Fun video coming up soon on Bcci.tv #TeamIndia #SLvIND".

The joy of getting out of quarantine 😀All smiles ☺️ ☺️ Fun video coming up soon on https://t.co/uKFHYe2Bag 🎥#TeamIndia 💙 #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/tKYJt7xdqr — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021

In fact, Chahal also went on to post a similar picture.

Suryakumar Yadav also posted a picture from the pool session and captioned it, “Chilling by the pool, with them boys!"

Chilling by the pool, with them boys! 🍹😎 pic.twitter.com/hWjwHDKJw9— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 1, 2021

The BCCI had announced a young squad for the tour of Lanka, where as many as five uncapped players were picked. But coach for the series — Rahul Dravid clarified that it won’t be possible to give a chance to everyone in the series.

“…I think it’s probably going to be unrealistic to expect us in a short tour like this with three games, or three one-dayers to give everyone an opportunity…and the selectors will be there as well," Dravid declared in the pre-departure press conference.

“There are a lot of people in this squad who are pushing for places or looking to cement their places in the World Cup coming up, but I think the key goal of everyone in the squad and in the team…is to try and win the series," the former India captain said.

“The primary objective is to try and win the series and hopefully people get the opportunity to put in some really good performances. These are the only three games before the World Cup.

“I am sure that you know the selectors and management would have a pretty fair idea by now as to what is the kind of squad that they are looking for."

