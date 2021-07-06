India vs Sri Lanka: Players Will Have a Blast With Rahul Dravid as Coach, Says Shreyas Iyer

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has said that the young players will be having a blast with a new coach and new captain in Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old had hurt his shoulder back in March in a T20 match against England and didn’t recover in time to catch the bus for Sri Lanka. But the talented batsman said this when he was asked about this new team’s fortunes.

“Playing under Rahul Dravid has been a great experience for me as well in the past. He is an amazing coach. I have played under him for India A and also captained under him. He gives you a lot of freedom as a captain and as a player, he gives a lot of opportunities. He doesn’t put a lot of pressure on you and I feel players going to Sri Lanka will have a blast along with him being the coach and Shikhar Dhawan being the captain," he told the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

He and Dhawan plays for the same side in IPL, he has even captained the senior pro. Iyer said Dhawan is a fun guy which is always beneficial if you are a youngster and want to open up.

“Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, I feel he is a very funny guy and a really good captain. So, I am really looking forward see Shikhar being the captain and taking all the tough decisions out there," said Iyer.

Iyer added that he is ‘excited’ about the tour as he is sure a number of players will be getting a huge exposure in the island nation. “Very much excited (for the tour) and I am fairly sure that everybody would be getting a good amount of chances to play in Sri Lanka, even though we are around 20 (guys) who have gone to play," Iyer signed off.

