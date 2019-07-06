starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Jadeja Might be Included for India, SL Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 7:33 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Jadeja Might be Included for India, SL Unchanged

The game between in-form India and the out-of-form Sri Lanka at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday might be a dead rubber of sorts on paper, but a lot is at stake if one digs in deep.

While India can keep chances of finishing the group stages of the 2019 World Cup as the top placed team alive, for Lanka it will be all about bowing out with a win against one of the tournament favourites.

Having struggled right through the tournament, this will be Lanka's ultimate chance to redeem themselves when they take on Virat Kohli's men at Headingley. More than the lack of ability, it has been a case of lack of consistency as the Lankan players have shown individual brilliance in phases.

In the bowling department, Lasith Malinga leads the show with 12 wickets from six games. While three of the players are still stuck with five wickets from six games.

For India, it will again be about cementing the fourth batsmen's slot as they inch closer to the business end. While Rishabh Pant has been given the position with the bat, the others also need to pitch in and support his endeavour.

The bowling attack too, could wear a tricky look as there were talks of roping in Ravindra Jadeja in place of Dinesh Karthik for the last message. The rest of the bowlers pick themselves.

In fact, such has been the nature of the wickets that captains winnings the toss have not hesitated before deciding to bat first. All in all, it will be a tough battle between two teams from the sub continent.

Probable XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.

(With Inputs From IANS)

dream 11icc world cup 2019Ind vs SLind vs sl predicted xiIndia vs Sri lankaindia vs sri lanka playing xirohit sharmasl vs indvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more