The game between in-form India and the out-of-form Sri Lanka at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday might be a dead rubber of sorts on paper, but a lot is at stake if one digs in deep.
While India can keep chances of finishing the group stages of the 2019 World Cup as the top placed team alive, for Lanka it will be all about bowing out with a win against one of the tournament favourites.
Having struggled right through the tournament, this will be Lanka's ultimate chance to redeem themselves when they take on Virat Kohli's men at Headingley. More than the lack of ability, it has been a case of lack of consistency as the Lankan players have shown individual brilliance in phases.
In the bowling department, Lasith Malinga leads the show with 12 wickets from six games. While three of the players are still stuck with five wickets from six games.
For India, it will again be about cementing the fourth batsmen's slot as they inch closer to the business end. While Rishabh Pant has been given the position with the bat, the others also need to pitch in and support his endeavour.
The bowling attack too, could wear a tricky look as there were talks of roping in Ravindra Jadeja in place of Dinesh Karthik for the last message. The rest of the bowlers pick themselves.
In fact, such has been the nature of the wickets that captains winnings the toss have not hesitated before deciding to bat first. All in all, it will be a tough battle between two teams from the sub continent.
Probable XI:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.
(With Inputs From IANS)
India vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Jadeja Might be Included for India, SL Unchanged
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
IND v SLLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
SA v AUSManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
4th v 1stManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
3rd v 2ndBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings