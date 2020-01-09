Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Sri Lanka Predicted XI, 3rd T20I: India Look to Test Batting Bench Strength

After a remarkable victory in the second T20I at Indore, India would not only look to win but also seal the series.

Cricketnext Staff |January 9, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
After a remarkable victory in the second T20I at Indore, India would not only look to win but also seal the series.

Having said that it is a great opportunity for them to test the batting reserves they have in the squad at the moment. That could very well mean that Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson might get in a game. Also Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant could promoted up in the order, if in case India get to bat first.

As far as their bowling is concerned, Chahal must be hoping for a game.

India's predicted XI: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson

India vs Sri Lanka 2020Predicted XI

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
