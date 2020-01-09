After a remarkable victory in the second T20I at Indore, India would not only look to win but also seal the series.
Having said that it is a great opportunity for them to test the batting reserves they have in the squad at the moment. That could very well mean that Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson might get in a game. Also Shivam Dube and Rishabh Pant could promoted up in the order, if in case India get to bat first.
As far as their bowling is concerned, Chahal must be hoping for a game.
India's predicted XI: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Predicted XI, 3rd T20I: India Look to Test Batting Bench Strength
After a remarkable victory in the second T20I at Indore, India would not only look to win but also seal the series.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020
SL v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMAPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
NAM v OMAPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings