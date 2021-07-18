India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan Finished the Chase in 15 Overs - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan lauded India’s young brigade after their crushing win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo, saying Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan effectively finished the chase in 15 overs. Chasing 263, Shaw smacked 43 off 24 while Kishan, at No. 3, made 59 off 42 to set up India’s huge win. India chased it down in just 36.4 overs.

Dhawan himself made an unbeaten 86 off 95 balls. He admitted he thought about a century, but said there were not enough runs to chase for that to happen.

“When we batted, it was great to watch Prithvi and Ishan from the other end. I was telling them to take it easy, it’s a great strength to have them. The way the young boys play IPL, get so much exposure, their confidence level is very high," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

“The way Prithvi and Ishan batted, they finished the game in first 15 overs. After that we were just knocking around. I thought about it (his hundred) but there were not many runs left. So the focus was on being not out. Even when Surya came in and batted, it looked so easy. I was like maybe I have to improve my skill."

Dhawan, leading India for the first time given Virat Kohli is in England with the Test team, did not forget to credit the bowlers. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a couple of wickets apiece, as did Deepak Chahar. Krunal Pandya’s miserly spell of 10-1-26-1 was crucial too.

“All our boys, most of them have played earlier. They’re very mature and aggressive. Very happy with the way they played, it was tremendous. Knew that wicket has a bit of turn but the way our spinners bowled from 10th over, they got us back straightaway. All three spinners, Chahal, Kuldeep and Krunal."

