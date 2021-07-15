India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw Wants to Cement his Place for T20 World Cup with Stellar Performances

India opener Prithvi Shaw has seen a few ups and downs in his career already. He made a bang in Test cricket after he struck a ton in his debut Test. After a string of low scores he was injured, and then wasn’t at his best, upon his return in the team. In fact after the Australia tour in 2020, he was dropped from the team.

But he performed well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too. And now he is in the team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Now with the T20I World Cup in mind, Shaw wants to make the most of the Lanka series. “If you ask me personally, obviously, I need to grab this opportunity as well because I have got this opportunity after a long time. So that is what is there in my mind," Prithvi Shaw said on the Star Sports show “Follow the Blues".

“When I play for India or any team, I always put the team forward. So obviously, I want to win this series for India," he added.

Shaw also spoke about his bond with skipper for the series — Shikhar Dhawan. “I and Shikhi bhai are opening for the Delhi Capitals, we were good friends before that as well, but after that our bonding has become better because off the field also we spent quite a lot of time with each other, whether it was dinner or chilling in his room," Shaw said.

“We used to talk a lot and because of that, that bond was seen on the wicket as well. We used to speak a lot about cricket there as well, off the field or in between overs. It is enjoyable to bat alongside him," he further revealed.

Meanwhile, the series against Lanka is due to begin on July 18.

