India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Prachi Singh Praises Opener

A lot of things were at stake when Indian opener Prithvi Shaw stepped in to bat in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The hosts had given a target of 263 and the young squad of Men in Blue had to put forth an incredible run chase. Partnering with stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw gave the required start to the Indian cricket team. The batter hit 43 runs off just 24 balls, including 9 boundaries. His spectacular performance with the bat had shut down the critics.

Due to the rollicking start given by Shaw and the match-winning played by Dhawan, India was able to successfully complete the run chase. The Indian side comfortably registered their first win of the 6-match seriesby 7 wickets. Indian cricket fans not only praised Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid but also hailed Shaw for his superb innings. O

f the many who appreciated Shaw for the scintillating show with the bat, one was his rumoured girlfriend actress Prachi Singh. She took to her Instagram handle and praised her rumoured beau. Sharing a post, which called the cricketer ‘Prithvi Showstopper Shaw’, on her now-deleted Instagram stories, Prachi wrote, “the best."The post highlighted the figures of Shaw’s inning against Sri Lanka, wherein she gathered 36 runs simply off the boundaries.

In the second post, Prachi shared a snap of the television which featured the cricketer speaking in the post-match presentation. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Player of the match, well deserved."

During the post-match presentation, Shaw had said that he wanted to keep the scoreboard ticking and the pitch was very nice to bat on. The cricketer highlighted that even in the first innings, the pitch was good to bat, but it just got better in the second innings. In the match, one of the balls hit Shaw’s helmet and according to him, after that he lost a bit of focus.

The second ODI between Indian and Sri Lanka is slated to be held today, onJuly 20.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here