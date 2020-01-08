Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BBL, 2019/20 Match 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 January, 2020

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Sixers (decided to field)

India vs Sri Lanka | Really Happy That Hard Work Paid off on International Stage: Shardul Thakur

After his three wickets in the 19th over of Sri Lanka's innings in the second T20I at Indore contributed to India's comfortable win against the visitors, Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur has said that he is happy the work he is doing behind the scenes is paying off on the big stage.

Cricketnext Staff |January 8, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
India’s Shardul Thakur appeals unsuccessfully against Evin Lewis (AP Photo)

After his three wickets in the 19th over of Sri Lanka's innings in the second T20I at Indore contributed to India's comfortable win against the visitors, Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur has said that he is happy the work he is doing behind the scenes is paying off on the big stage.

"Pretty much. I have been working hard for it and in an international game, when it pays off, it really makes me happy," Thakur said in the post-match press conference when asked if he was satisfied with the performance.

Sri Lanka only managed to score 142 runs which India easily chased.

Thakur also stated that playing cricket continuously for the last two-three years has helped him to get better at his game.

"I feel, T20 is such a short format and it is always going to be up and down. The more you play, the more experience you get and you keep learning. Whereas, the five-day format is a more settled format and you have time to think about your game. But in T20, you have to make precise decisions," he said.

Thakur further credited his innings in IPL and domestic cricket for giving him an edge in his performance, over the years.

"...Over a period of years while practicing, I have been developing my skills and just brushing it up. I think by playing continuously for the last 2-3 years, in the IPL and domestic circuit, I am getting better," Thakur added.

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 20.

