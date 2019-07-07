India vs Sri Lanka | Rohit, Bumrah Lead India's Magnificent Run in Group Stages

India ended their 2019 World Cup Group Stage campaign in emphatic style as they thrashed Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in Leeds on Saturday. Chasing Sri Lanka’s 264 for 7, India overhauled the target with more than 6 overs to spare.
Rohit Sharma registered his fifth-hundred in the tournament – the most in a single edition of the World Cup –and put together 189 for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (111) – the highest opening partnership in this World Cup – as India decimated Sri Lanka in the chase.
India have been the most successful team in the tournament with 7 wins from 9 matches (one washout) and end the group stages perched at the top of the points table with 15 points.
India beat South Africa by six wickets, Pakistan by 89 runs (Duckworth-Lewis), West Indies by 125 runs and Sri Lanka by 7 wickets – this makes it 4 comprehensive wins in the tournament. Australia and Bangladesh gave India a fight and ironically, their toughest group match was against Afghanistan, which India just managed to scrape through by 11 runs. The only loss came against England in Birmingham.
India have lost just three matches in the last three World Cups – they lost to South Africa in 2011, Australia in the semi-finals in 2015 and England in the 2019 World Cup – it is a staggering record - by far the best record for any team and shows how well India have played at the biggest stage in the game’s flagship tournament.
THE BEST TOP 3 IN THE TOURNAMENT
India have the highest batting average of 41.34 in the tournament. They have scored at a fair clip too at a strike rate of 94.29. Just for perspective, England have the second-highest batting average in the tournament – 34.93 – an indication of how good the Indian unit has been with the bat.
India have registered 6 hundreds and 9 fifties in the tournament. England, too have 6 but have played a match more than India in the group stages.
India’s top 3 have averaged 62.77 and struck at 93.94 in the tournament – the best by far for any team. They are followed by Australia (average of 52.12) and England (49.34) – such has been the dominance of India’s top-order. All the 6 hundreds registered by India in this World Cup have come from the top 3.
Rohit is the leading run-scorer for India in this World Cup. He has amassed 647 runs in 8 innings at a staggering average of 92.42 and strike rate of 98.77. His aggregate is the third-highest for any single edition of the World Cup after Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003) and Matthew Hayden (659 on 2007).
Rohit has now registered a total of 6 hundreds in World Cup cricket – the joint-highest with Tendulkar in the tournament’s history. Just for perspective, Tendulkar had 6 hundreds in 44 World Cup innings, Rohit has the same number in just 16 innings!
Virat Kohli hasn’t registered a hundred yet but courtesy his five fifties, has aggregated 442 runs at an average of 63.14 at a rate of 95.05 in the tournament.
KL Rahul, as an opener, has scored 323 runs in 6 innings at 53.83, including one hundred and two fifties.
The Rohit-Rahul partnership has put together 634 runs in the tournament – the second-highest only after Aaron Finch-David Warner – at an average of 90.57. This includes three hundred and one fifty partnership.
THE MOST POTENT BOWLING ATTACK IN THE TOURNAMENT
Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s standout bowler in the tournament with 17 wickets (joint third-highest) in 8 matches at 19.52 apiece at a strike rate of 26.1. He has also been very economical conceding just 4.48 runs per over.
Mohammed Shami has also been amongst the wickets and has picked 14 in just 4 matches at an excellent average of 13.78 and strike rate of just 15 – both the best in the tournament – but has been a bit expensive (economy rate of 5.48) especially at the death.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t picked as many wickets as his two illustrious partners but has mostly been very effective with the new ball and at the death. He has bagged 7 wickets from 5 matches.
Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 11 wickets from 7 matches but also been taken for aplenty – he has been India’s most expensive bowler with an economy of 5.92 in the tournament.
Kuldeep Yadav has been more restrictive conceding just 5.02 runs per over.
Hardik Pandya has given India crucial breakthroughs and has picked 9 wickets in 8 matches while not going for too many (given he is the fifth bowler) – 5.68 runs per over.
Overall, India’s bowling unit has the best strike rate (33.3) in the group stages. They have taken four 4-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.
Their average is the second-best and their economy of 5.25 the joint second-best along with England (and after New Zealand) in the tournament.
India’s middle-order (4-7) still remains a concern and has largely been camouflaged by the magnificent performance of the top-order. Their average of 34.2 is only the fourth-highest in the tournament and their strike rate at the death is a cause of slight worry.
But hopefully with Rishabh Pant’s inclusion this will be addressed in the knockouts.
India will play New Zealand in the first semi-final on the 9th of July in Manchester.
They had lost in the semi-finals in 2015. Can they go two steps further this time around?
