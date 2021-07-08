India vs Sri Lanka: Sanjay Manjrekar Takes his Pick Between Sanju Samson & Ishan Kishan for Keeper's Role

Team India is in Sri Lanka currently for a limited-overs series and a host of youngsters have been brought into the side to prove their mettle. For the openers slot there will be a tough competition, as the side has picked four regular openers in Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

This means that all the youngsters might not be able to get a chance to play in the series. In fact, coach for this series, Rahul Dravid had also clarified that all the players might not get games under their belt. But former India batsman Ajay Jadeja feels that the choice of the openers totally depends over what the management wants, and what they want in the future.

“These players are the future of Indian team. Here, it is not the question of captain’s choice, but how the management looks at the tour. It all depends on the guys who run the team. The selectors and Dravid will make the call. It is a tough decision to make between all players, but my choice is Padikkal, said Jadeja during a media interaction.

As far as the keeper’s position is concerned, there are two contenders — Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. But former India opener went in with the latter, since he has shown more consistency than Samson.

“Ishan Kishan is my keep’s choice, purely on basis of batting. Keeping is not that important in limited-overs cricket. There is no match to Smason when he gets going, but what we are looking at is consistency, and Kishan picks himself ahead of Samson on that ground," Manjrekar said.

