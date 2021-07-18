India vs Sri Lanka: Sanju Samson Injured, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav Make ODI Debuts

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has sprained a ligament in his knee and was not available for selection for their first One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Left-handed keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan made his ODI debut, as did Suryakumar Yadav. Interestingly, both of them made their T20I debuts together as well, in the home series against England this year.

“Sanju Samson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game," a BCCI spokeperson said. “The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment."

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan, who will be leading India for the first time, said India were looking to bat too.

“We were also looking to bat first as dew factor will come into play. Shaw will open along with me. Kishan and Suryakumar will make their debuts. Kuldeep and Chahal are the two spinners playing for us," he said at the toss.

Incidentally, today is Ishan Kishan’s birthday too. The Jharkhand and Mumbai Indians player turns 23.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

