starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

live
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

5 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka | Semi-finals on Our Mind But Need to be Clinical Against Sri Lanka: Karthik

Karthik Lakshmanan |July 5, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Semi-finals on Our Mind But Need to be Clinical Against Sri Lanka: Karthik

Tick personal boxes of preparation ahead of the semifinal, but focus firmly on putting up a clinical show against Sri Lanka. That would be India's mantra going into Saturday's game at Leeds, according to Dinesh Karthik.

India, along with Australia, New Zealand and England, have sealed qualification for the semifinal. The final positions will be decided on Saturday, after the completion of India vs Sri Lanka and Australia vs South Africa.

Karthik said the semifinal is on the back of their minds.

"First up is Sri Lanka. I think there's a few things a few players would want to achieve personally and as a team as well," he said.

"We'd definitely want to play the best game that we can. But having said that, I think at the back of our minds we do have the semifinal on mind. I think that's a big game for us. For all the four teams that qualify, it's going to be a massive game. But having said that, I think we're professional enough to go out there against Sri Lanka and play a very clinical game.

"A few of the batters would want to have a good hit. Even the bowlers, for that matter - it's important that they work on the things that they want to do. I think there is scope for improvement in all aspects of our game. I think we've been playing a good tournament until now, but I'm sure personally each player would have some box to tick and I think we'll all be looking to do that."

India vs Bangladesh (4)

Karthik has played only one match in this World Cup, against Bangladesh on Tuesday. It was the World Cup debut for the 34-year-old who began his ODI career in 2004.

"I've been around for 15 years. So to play that game, I really am happy first. I've been to the World Cup in 2007, which actually didn't go as well as we had planned," he said. "And for me to come here and sit out the initial bit and then get a chance - against Bangladesh - was something that I was really looking forward to. I'm really happy. I think it's a very important phase of this tournament. And I'd like to do the best I can moving forward for Team India."

Karthik said despite being benched for the initial few games, the team management gave him clarity on his role. He also explained that his preparation was the same whether he was in the XI or not.

"They've been very clear on what my role has been. When I go in at No. 7, I need to judge this -- assess the situation of the game and then play accordingly," he said. "If obviously we need to cross the line when we're batting second, then I need to pace myself accordingly. If you're batting first, then make sure we get to the par score that's required. They've made it clear that this is where I'll be batting, and my role is to make sure, whatever the situation is, assess it and do the best that I can.

"I think every member in this 15 prepares every game believing that he can play. I say that because we get a handful of opportunities. We get an opportunity to hit in the practice. We get to play against bowlers. So basically we're treated like we're playing in the 11. So we try and prepare like we're playing in the 11. Obviously when they tell us we're not playing, that's when we know whether we're playing or not. But up until then, we practice in such a manner that we are knowing we're going to play in the 11."

India, and other teams, have struggled to finish strongly in last ten overs of the innings despite strong starts. It has put the focus on the middle order, but Karthik said a lot of it was down to the conditions and the length of the tail.

"It depends first thing on the conditions. And also it depends a little bit on how many batsmen you have behind you," he said. "I think you have more freedom to play shots when you have people who can obviously play until the end. If you feel that it's important that you stay -- if you need to be the player to stay to the end, then you delay the inevitable and then make sure that you take on the bowlers at the stage where you feel that there won't be any loss for the team. So, A, you need to play the conditions. And, B, obviously the skill sets of the bowler, and then you've got to assess what the situation is and what your team needs and then react accordingly."

India after Bangladesh Win (Twitter)

The World Cup has seen plenty of teams struggling to chase down totals, and Karthik said it was a combination of slow pitches and World Cup pressure.

"When you're batting first, it's about seeing through the initial phase when the ball is new and then you have the ability to decide what the par score is and try and get there," he said. "When you're batting second I think the wicket changes a bit, becomes slightly slower, helps the spinners a little bit. For a lot of the teams, they're bowling cross-seam and the wicket has been a little up-and-down as well. It's not been that easy to execute shots. And also this is a World Cup, so obviously there's a bit of scoreboard pressure, and I think a lot of teams have fallen prey to that as well.

"I think India is a team there have been good chasers for a long time. We're very confident of chasing. I think we as a team believe that we're good chasers, because that's what we do day in, day out. And we're a team that actually has the ability to handle pressure very well. We'd back ourselves to chase and get the totals that we believe we can achieve."

dinesh karthikicc world cup 2019Ind vs SLIndia Sri LankaIndia vs Sri lankaKarthiksl vs ind

Related stories

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Irrepressible Bhuvneshwar the Perfect Foil to Bumrah and Shami
Nikhil Narain | July 5, 2019, 11:22 AM IST

Cricket World Cup 2019 | Irrepressible Bhuvneshwar the Perfect Foil to Bumrah and Shami

India vs Sri Lanka | Dead Rubber Did You Say? Not a Chance
Karthik Lakshmanan | July 3, 2019, 4:02 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka | Dead Rubber Did You Say? Not a Chance

India vs Sri Lanka: Preparations for Next World Cup Begin Right Here: Karunaratne
Cricketnext Staff | July 5, 2019, 8:31 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka: Preparations for Next World Cup Begin Right Here: Karunaratne

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more