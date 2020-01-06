India vs Sri Lanka | Seniors in Side Have to Do More if We Have to Beat India: Perera
His performance not up to the mark by his own admission, Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera says the senior players in the side will have to share more responsibility if they are to beat India in the T20 series.
India vs Sri Lanka | Seniors in Side Have to Do More if We Have to Beat India: Perera
His performance not up to the mark by his own admission, Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera says the senior players in the side will have to share more responsibility if they are to beat India in the T20 series.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 5, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Kohli Receives Special Gift Ahead of Guwahati T20I
Cricketnext Staff | January 4, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Break Was Not Difficult as I Didn't Feel Any Pain: Bumrah
Cricketnext Staff | January 4, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Don't Want to Comment Irresponsibly Without Full Knowledge on CAA: Virat Kohli
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020
SL v INDIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBridgetown All Fixtures
Team Rankings