Innings Break

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

England lead by 437 runs
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 January, 2020

2ND INN

Brisbane Heat

119/4 (8.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

60/4 (5.0)

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 16 runs (D/L method)

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 2: UAE VS NAM

live
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Guwahati BCS

06 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

1st ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

07 Jan, 202023:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka | Seniors in Side Have to Do More if We Have to Beat India: Perera

His performance not up to the mark by his own admission, Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera says the senior players in the side will have to share more responsibility if they are to beat India in the T20 series.

PTI |January 6, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Seniors in Side Have to Do More if We Have to Beat India: Perera

His performance not up to the mark by his own admission, Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera says the senior players in the side will have to share more responsibility if they are to beat India in the T20 series.

The Sri Lanka cricket team is going through a transition phase, struggling to replace stalwarts such as Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

"I didn't play consistent Test cricket but in white ball cricket, I played last series in Australia. There I played well but not upto the mark. So I will try to do my best in this series," Perera, who has played 18 Tests, 98 ODIs and 43 T20s.

"We need to play together as a team. Obviously the senior players will have to pull up their socks. They will have to do much better but at the same time the good thing is we have some young bowlers and batsmen in the squad," Perera told bcci.tv.

Sri Lankan team is ranked seventh in T20s, eighth in ODIs and sixth in Test cricket. Their opponents, India, on the other hand, are fifth in T20s, second in ODIs and sit atop the table for five-day format.

"They (India) are very good. In world cricket, India is at the top of the rank. So, as a team we will try to do what we can do in the middle. We back our strengths," he said after the first T20 of the three-match series was washed out here on Sunday night.

The 29-year-old left-handed batsman said being a senior player, he too will be under the lens in the short series.

"This series will be a good experience for me as I have to take responsibility. I will have to bat at number three position and I will try to do my best," he said.

India vs Sri Lanka 2020kusal pereraPererasri lanka vs india 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
