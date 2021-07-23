India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Breaks into Celebration After Winning Toss, Video Goes Viral

Team India skipper for the ODIs series against Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan has a knack to impress fans with his on-field antics. One can recall the celebration he breaks into after he completes a catch. But this time around, Dhawan pulled off a first. During the toss for the third ODI, he did a kabaddi-like pat on his thigh, just after winning the toss.

Greatest celebration ever after winning a toss in Cricket history - Dhawan, you legend. pic.twitter.com/m1sXoFquO2— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2021

The video of him celebrating his first toss-win as a captain has now gone viral on social media. When asked about the same by HD Ackerman, Dhawan could not control his laughter. This was enough to floor commentators Sanjay Manjrekar and Ajit Agarkar.

“He’s been waiting since the first game but finally got this opportunity today,” said Agarkar. In the previous two matches of the series, Dhawan had lost the toss and Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka had opted to bat first both times.

Meanwhile, Team India handed out debuts to five players in the match — Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson. On the other hand, Navdeep Saini made a comeback to the side after a while. This is only the second time that India is playing five debutants in a match.

For the Indian team, last such instance was in 1980, where in an ODI against Australia at the MCG, Dilip Doshi, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Sandeep Patil & Tirumalai Srinivasan made their debuts. As far as the women’s team is concerned, during the only Test against England in June, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, and Tanya Bhatia and Sneh Rana had made their debuts for India.

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka XI: Dasun Shanaka(c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here