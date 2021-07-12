India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team Sweats it Out in Nets Session

Team India is in Sri Lanka currently and is gearing up for the limited-overs series against the Asian giants. Initially, the series was supposed to begin from July 13, but now has been postponed to 18th of the month due to Covid-19 cases in the Lankan camp. But Team India used this opportunity to prepare even better for the upcoming clashes.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led squad sweated it out in a practice session, which was a combination of nets and fielding drills. The BCCI uploaded a video of the same.

Now the three ODIs will be played on the 18th, 20th and 23rd, while the T20Is will be played on 25th, 27th and 29th.

Meanwhile, The entire Sri Lankan first team, including senior players Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera and Dhananjaya de Silva, have all returned negative in their latest RT-PCR tests ahead of the limited overs series against India.

The tests were conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). It is now expected that the players would be allowed to enter the bio-bubble by Monday as they complete a week-long hard quarantine after their arrival from the United Kingdom. After batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan, along with another player in a separate bio-bubble, tested positive for COVID-19, the series that was originally scheduled to start on July 13 was pushed back by five days.

“Normally, the moment we get any positive result we announce. There has been another round of RT-PCR tests conducted yesterday and the results were supposed to come today. We only get the results if there is any positive cases," a source in SLC told PTI.

