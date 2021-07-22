India Vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan on The Verge of a Rare Milestone

The second-string Indian side has been absolutely brilliant in the two ODI matches against Sri Lanka. After romping home to a thumping victory in the first match, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side showed great steel and mettle to grind out a fantastic victory in the second match even when they were pushed to a corner. They already have the series in the bag, but Dhawan would want to make it a clean sweep when they lock horns once again for the third and final ODI on July 23.

There will be added incentive for the skipper. If Dhawan indeed wins the third match, he will achieve the unique feat of a captain completing a clean sweep in a debut ODI series. Even famed captains of India including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly have not been able to achieve this. Dhoni, for instance, had to suffer a 2-4 defeat at the hands of Australia in his first match as captain. He faced defeat in his first three matches as the captain of the side.

Virat Kohli was not too successful either when he started his captaincy stint. In June 2013, he was made captain and his side had to go down to Sri Lanka by a whopping margin of 161 runs. However, he then bounced back to win his next eight ODI matches.

Dhawan has been good with the bat too

The skipper has been good with his tactics and this has allowed him to focus a lot more with the bat as well. He leads the batting charts of the series. In the two matches so far, Dhawan has scored 115 runs that include 1 half-century. He has been dominant all the while and has hit 12 boundaries and a solitary maximum.

