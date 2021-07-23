India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid & Bhuvneshwar Kumar Enjoy ‘Beautiful Night’ After Series Win

Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan along with coach Rahul Dravid and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were captured enjoying a ‘beautiful night’ with ‘amazing company’ in Colombo. The Team India opener took to his Instagram account to post a picture with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife, Nupur Nagar and coach Dravid, celebrating a delightful dinner after the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Where all hope seemed lost in the second ODI, the lower-order took a lost cause and made it into a winning one, courtesy of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar.

Here is the photo which was shared by Dhawan on his Instagram account.

Dhawan also uploaded a picture to congratulate the Indian players on their performance in the second ODI, especially mentioning Suryakumar Yadav and Chahar.

India pulled off a sensational win as the partnership between Chahar and Bhuvneshwar in the eight-stand saw India chase the 276-run target and thus clinching the series 2-0. Sri Lanka were disorientated in the second innings as the hosts could not break the partnership despite controlling most of the match. India were 193/7 in 35 overs, the Men in Blue were on thin ice, however, composure and patience with strong will saw Chahar and Bhuvneshwar play sensible cricket, thus leading India to victory.

Chahar scored 69 runs and had bowling figures of 2/53 in the second ODI, putting on a heroic performance. Credit also goes to Bhuvneshwar for rotating strike whenever required, taking singles instead of going big and seen talking to Chahar between overs. Through their 84-run partnership, India went on to win the match by three wickets.

As soon as Chahar hit the winning runs in the form of a boundary, batsman Suryakumar came running onto the field to hug Chahar. The bowling all-rounder took to Instagram to post the picture with the caption, ’we play for these moments’.

Team India captain Virat Kohli, who is in England along with the first-member Test players, took to Twitter to congratulate the Men in Blue on putting on a ‘tremendous performance’, congratulating Suryakumar and Chahar.

India take on Sri Lanka in the final ODI clash of the three-match series and with a 2-0 lead, the Men in Blue will look forward to clean sweep the series. The neighbours face-off on July 23 from 3:00 PM IST onwards from the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

