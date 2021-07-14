India Vs Sri Lanka: Six Players Debut For Team India, BCCI Shares Their Photos

The BCCI has given young players a chance for the ongoing Sri Lanka tour. Devdutt Padikkal and Rituraj Gaikwad are two of the six young players who could make their international debut for team India against Sri Lanka. On this tour, the Indian team will play three ODIs and equals number of T20 matches. Team India will be under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Many senior players are on a tour of England for the Test series.

Young cricketers Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya and Krishnappa Gautam could make their international debut against Sri Lanka. However, getting an opportunity in six games is challenging for all the youngsters as all have a good track record in domestic circuit and IPL.

Left-handed opener Devdutt Padikkal had scored more than 50 runs in each of the Vijay Hazare Trophy’s seven matches. He had scored almost 800 runs. In the IPL, he has also looked impressive for RCB.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, a batsman who plays for CSK in IPL, has also put in an outstanding performance. He had half-centuries in the three consecutive games of the previous IPL season. Leg-spinner Varun Chakraborty, on the other hand, has performed admirably for KKR in the IPL. Due to his lack of fitness, he was unable to make his international debut during the England series.

Chetan Sakariya, a left-arm fast bowler, has been causing problems for the top players in the 2021 IPL season. He was given a chance for the Sri Lanka series because of his performance. Apart from him, Krishnappa Gautam, a spin bowler, and right-hand batsman is also expected to do well.

