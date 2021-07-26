India vs Sri Lanka: Skipper Shikhar Dhawan Posts ‘Perfect’ Photo to Sum Up First Win in T20I Series

Shikhar Dhawan, India ‘s captain in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, is on cloud nine after his side won the first T20I encounter and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Team India defeated the hosts by 38 runs in the first T20I encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Sunday. The exuberant limited-overs captain took to Instagram and posted a picture of him with few players of the team.

“Perfect start to the T20Is, proud of the boys for their all-round efforts. Onto the next one,” Dhawan captioned his post.

See it here:

Dhawan’s latest photo post raked in more than 3.82 lakh likes on Instagram and the likes of Harbhajan Singh and holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho among others praised the team and the skipper.

After the ODI series win (2-1), Dhawan-led side managed a total of 164 runs in the allotted 20 overs while batting in Colombo. Suryakumar Yadav, playing in his fourth T20I match scored 50-runs off 34 deliveries and was also involved in a 62-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Dhawan. It was his second half-century. After opener Prithvi Shaw failed to open his account and went for a duck, useful contributions from Dhawan (46 off 38 balls), Sanju Samson (27 off 20 balls) before Wanindu Hasaranga trapped him with a googly. Ishan Kishan scored gritty 20 runs off 14 balls and remained unbeaten at the back-end. Dushmantha Chameera (2/24 in four overs) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28 in four overs) were the standout bowlers for the Islanders.

While, his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dasun Shanaka felt that a target of 165 was achievable. Dhawan was confident that his bowlers would do well, and he was not disappointed. Yuzvendra Chahal (1/19 in four overs) showed class while Deepak Chahar (2/24 in three overs) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/22 in 3.3 overs) picked up wickets at crucial junctures and bundled up the hosts for 126 in 18.3 overs.

Both sides will now lock horns in the second T20I, at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday and the game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

