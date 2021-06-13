India vs Sri Lanka: Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Confident of Clearing Fitness Tests

Varun Chakravarthy has been one unlucky player, who despite being selected for India a couple of times now, wasn’t part of the final squad due to fitness issues. Once again now, the Tamil Nadu spinner has been selected for the tour of Sri Lanka, and he would be hoping to be third time lucky. He was selected for Australia tour, and then for the series against England.

The Indian team management is looking to give him a feel of the international cricket before T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the cricketer is working hard on his fitness to be able to play for India finally. In an interview with the Sportstar, he said he is confident the third time. “I am confident of clearing the fitness tests. Playing for India in the World Twenty20 is a much-cherished dream for me,” he said to Sportstar in an exclusive chat on Friday.

Time and again he has proved his mettle for KKR and is hoping to do the same for India. “I consider myself a leg-spinner though the media calls me a mystery spinner. The leg-spin delivery is my stock ball, and I have the googly and the flipper. I am striving to make my top-spinner more potent.”

Ask how does he handle the pressure situations, he said, “I simply focus on the process. I can control things till the ball leaves my hand. If the process is right, I don’t bother even if I go for runs.”

Varun also recalled the conversation with Rahul Dravid he had at the NCA. “He told me, ‘You have the ability. Don’t take anything for granted. Maintain dedication.” As for the tour of Lanka he says, “I have interacted with Shikhar Dhawan at the NCA. He is a jovial person, and I am looking forward to playing under him.”

