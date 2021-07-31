India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Cricket Pledges USD 100,000 For Players After Series Win

The Sri Lanka cricket team will be getting a prize money of USD 100,000 after their win over India in a three-match T20I series. Sri Lanka are having a torrid time in international cricket but somehow manged to snap the losing streak. A number of factors came in handy like Krunal Pandya contracting Covid-19. This saw as many as eight key Indian players getting isolated; the hosts took full advantage and powered to series win. They ran India close in the second game before levelling the series; they went onto dish a dominating performance in the final T20I, beating India by eight wickets. Following this, the country’s cricket board has announced a huge prize money for the team.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to congratulate the National Team for the excellence shown on the field during the T20i series played against India, thus winning the series 2 -1,” a SLC media release stated.

“The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket lauded the efforts of the players, coaches, and the support staff for bringing this much-needed victory, which it believes will augur well for the National team going forward."

“Hence, in order to recognize this victory, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to award a sum of US$ 100,000 for the National Team,” the report added.

Wanindu Hasaranga Likely to be Roped in by RCB as Replacement to Adam Zampa

Wanindu Hasaranga might turn up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL 2021. The tournament which was abandoned due to surge in Covid-19 cases is set to resume in September. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be without the services of Aussie spinner Adam Zampa; ABP Live has reported that the management wants Hasaranga as his replacement. Earlier Zampa had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

The Sri Lanka cricketer is world number 2 in the latest ICC bowler’s rankings and lived upto his reputation in the recently-concluded limited overs series against powerhouse India. The 24-year-old went onto take four wickets in the final game against India which the hosts won and sealed the three-match series. He made his debut for Sri Lanka in December 2020 against South Africa; he has accounted for 25 and 33 scalps in ODI and T20Is respectively. Even the former Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is impressed.

