India vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Cricketers Huddle Around Shikhar Dhawan for Motivational Talk

India captain Shikhar Dhawan was seen giving tips and tricks of the game to young Sri Lankan side moments after losing the three-match series to the same bunch. In a video posted on social media, he was seen sharing his tips to a wide-eyed bunch of players who are still making a mark in international cricket. WATCH:

Earlier Dhawan had to contend with losing the three match series after they were hit by Covid-19. Krunal Pandya was the first person to be diagnosed with the deadly virus, and later eight of his close contacts were asked to self-isolate, leading the team management in the lurch. Sri Lanka took full advantage of a depleted opposition and romped home to easy 2-1 series win.

Team India Reach Bangalore, K Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya Stay Back in Sri Lanka

The Indian limited overs side led by Shikhar Dhawan reached Bengaluru on Friday evening from Sri Lanka where three members of the squad - Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya were forced to stay back after testing positive for COVID-19.

A BCCI official had earlier in the day said that the squad has left from Colombo but is still waiting at the airport after the fresh cases came to light and is expected to leave later in the day.

“Yuzi and Gowtham have tested positive as the team was supposed to return by a charter flight to Bengaluru sans Krunal Pandya. But now as per rules, Gowtham and Yuzi will also have to be in seven-day isolation in Sri Lanka. The contingent has reached Bengaluru," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“They will take connecting flights to their respective cities from Bengaluru as they get a much required break after more than six weeks inside the bio-bubble in Mumbai and Colombo," the source added.

