Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Nidahas Trophy Highlights: Lankan Tigers Register Comfortable Victory Against Inexperienced India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 7, 2018, 8:00 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 Match 1, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 06 March, 2018

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Kusal Perera

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:26(IST)

FOUR! Perera finishes it off with a boundary. Kusal Perera did all the hardwork and then Thisara Perera applies the finishing touches, superb from Sri Lanka and they win this one easily by 5 wickets!

22:21(IST)

SIX! Thisara Perera thumps one straight down the ground as Unadkat again strays off the line. He follows that with a boundary and SL pick 16 runs from the over. This is the big over then, as SL need just 8 runs to win off 2 overs.

22:15(IST)

11 runs coming off the over and SL need 24 runs from the final 3 overs here, when Perera was going along it didn't look like we would reach such a stage but India have pulled back things brilliantly so far. We are set for a close finish here!

22:14(IST)

Vijay Shankar bowling the crucial over here, bowling wide overs and a full toss also. SL need 27 off 20 balls still. 

22:08(IST)

India continuing to fight back, Thakur has shown great composure to come back strongly into this one here. He concedes just 3 runs, and has conceded 7 from the two overs. SL 140/5 and need 35 more off the final 4 overs.

22:06(IST)

This shows how India has fought back here.

Stage comparison:

IND (7-15 overs): 84/1 at 9.33 RPO

SL (7-15 overs): 62/3 at 6.89 RPO

22:01(IST)

Another wicket for Chahal, this is an important wicket as Tharanga departs. The pressure finally pays off for India. Tharanga departs for 17 off 18 balls. Can India snatch victory here?

21:58(IST)

Thakur concedes 5 runs from that over, including a tough dropped chance there. SL really struggling after that wicket loss there.

21:52(IST)

Washington Sundar picks up the wicket of K Perera for the second time in 2 matches. Perera was Sundar’s first T20I wicket when the spinner dismissed him at Mumbai on 4 in 2017.

21:52(IST)

What an over by Washington Sundar, just what was required as far as India are concerned. He concedes just 1 run and picks up the wicket off Perera. 48 required off 42 balls now

21:50(IST)

WICKET! Washington Sundar gets the big breakthrough which India needed, Kusal Perera comes down the track and the ball spins away. He departs for 66 off 37 balls but India will certainly be happy with that one. They need another one quickly.

21:47(IST)

12 runs from that Raina over and Sri Lanka certainly cruising along in this one now. They need just 49 runs to win this one from 48 balls. India in desperate need of a wicket here.

21:46(IST)

SIX! Humongous this from Kusal Perera, this time he brings out the switch hit and connects well. It goes all the way into the stands. SL need just 53 runs from 51 balls now.

21:44(IST)

Now, Upul Tharanga gets into the act and deposits one over the mid wicket boundary. India then give away an easy midfield. Certainly not been the best of fielding efforts here so far. SL 114/3 after 11 overs here.

21:39(IST)

Raina comes into the attack, and he is showing all his experience there. Bowling tight line and length to maintain pressure, SL are 101/3 after 10 overs here.

21:35(IST)

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal gets Chandimal, who almost yorks himself by coming down the track. Completely misses the ball and it goes onto clatter the stumps. SL captain goes back for 14. SL 98/3 after 8.5 overs.

21:31(IST)

Vijay Shankar comes into the attack for India, its a good start for him in international cricket as he concedes just 4 runs in the first over. SL move to 92/2 after 8 overs.

21:28(IST)

50! Kusal Perera has completed his half century, off just 22 balls. What an innings it has been from him, coming back after injury and just taking the game away from India. This is also second fastest for SL vs India.

21:23(IST)

SIX! Chahal comes into the attack , but there is no stopping Kusal Perera. Comes down the track and deposits the ball straight down the ground for a maximum. India need to get him as early as possible

21:21(IST)

The run flow is affected after that wicket loss, Washington Sundar concedes just 5 runs from that over. SL 75/2 after 6 overs here. The required run rate is already below 7 here, and SL have really gotten off to a flier!

21:16(IST)

WICKET! Unadkat finally strikes, after conceding 14 runs in the over, he goes back to his trusted slower ball. Gunathilaka can only air that one and Pant completes a simple catch. SL 70/2 after 5 overs here.

21:10(IST)

SIX! Now Gunathilaka gets into the act, he goes down on one knee and sweeps it for a maximum. India need some quick wickets to get back into this one here. SL 56/1 after 4 overs here.

21:09(IST)
21:06(IST)

Massive over for Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera picks up 27 runs from a single over. That's a game changer in every sense of the word here. SL move to 46/1 after 3 overs here

21:04(IST)

SIX! Massive from Perera! No breathing space here for Thakur,  first three consecutive boundaries and then a huge six over the mid-wicket area. He follows it up with a no ball which goes for a 4. Already 23 runs from the over with 2 balls to go.

21:01(IST)

Kusal Perera has come in and he is going from it right from the first ball, deposits Sundar into the stands and then gets back to back boundaries against Thakur. SL certainly getting a move on here.

20:57(IST)

WICKET! Washington Sundar strikes, Sri Lanka trying to go after him early but he isn't afraid to toss the ball up here. Mendis tries to go for the big one but can only air that one and Shikhar Dhawan gets underneath a good high catch. SL 12/1 after 1.3 overs.

20:54(IST)

6 runs off the first over then, including a streaky boundary for Kusal Mendis. Unadkat won't be too disappointed with the start here. SL 6/0 after the 1st over here.

20:51(IST)

Gunathilaka and Mendis start the chase here, remember India have an unexperienced attack here as they look to get early wickets here. Unadkat to start with the ball for India

20:45(IST)

This is India’s highest score while batting first in SL:

174/5 vs SL, Colombo (RPS) TODAY

170/4 vs ENG, Colombo (RPS) in 2012

159/3 vs AFG, Colombo (RPS) in 2012

155/3 vs SL, Pallekele, in 2012

152/6 vs SA, Colombo (RPS) in 2012

140 vs AUS, Colombo (RPS) in 2012

20:39(IST)

14 runs from the last over of the innings as Pant is dismissed off the last ball for a frustrating 23 off 23 balls. DK remains unbeaten as India finish with their highest score after batting first in Sri Lanka. The score reads 174/5 after 20 overs. Sri Lanka will need to bat well here to make a match out of this one. Brilliant innings from Dhawan even though he misses on a much-awaited 100.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Nidahas Trophy Highlights: Lankan Tigers Register Comfortable Victory Against Inexperienced India

Kusal Perera. / AFP PHOTO / MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

LATEST UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan scores 90 as India end the innings on 174/5. Dinesh Chandimal had won the toss and decided to bowl first and Rohit Sharma feels that the wicket will play true right through the game.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: India's rising talent will be put to the test in this week's tri-nation Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka in the absence of some established stars. Rohit Sharma-led India enter the tournament against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as favourites, but must cope without big-hitters Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Selectors opted to rest the star pair for the short-format series and instead experiment with fresh faces. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has just two T20 international appearances, and rookie paceman Mohammed Siraj, 23, are being given the opportunity to gain international experience. Pant, 20, recently smashed the second-fastest T20 century off 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh -- just two balls short of Chris Gayle's all-time quickest 100 off 30 balls in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). And 26-year-old left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who has already taken seven wickets in six T20 international appearances, made headlines when he was bought for $1.8 million by the Rajasthan Royals in January -- the highest price paid for an Indian player. India enjoyed one-day international and T20 series wins over South Africa earlier this month, but face a resurgent Sri Lanka in their opener on Tuesday. "India has decided to rest their star players after the arduous South Africa tour and this gives an opportunity to some young players to show their mettle... and that they are ready for international cricket," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wrote in the Times of India. Sri Lanka will face a home crowd buoyed by their recent tour of Bangladesh where they thrashed the hosts in all three formats. The sweep ended a Sri Lanka slump which saw them win just 14 of 57 matches in 2017. The upswing has been credited to new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who was appointed in December. Hathurusingha coached Bangladesh through their most successful period in his three years in charge before returning home to lead a beleaguered Sri Lanka to victory against his old charges. "We can definitely go and compete with bigger teams, but in cricket you can't guarantee results," Hathurusingha told espncricinfo.com. "What we can aspire to... is to try and get better every time we train, every time we play, and try to do our best," the 49-year-old former all-rounder said. Dinesh Chandimal will lead Sri Lanka in the absence of Angelo Mathews who is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Bangladesh. The Tigers will be looking to interim coach and former West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh for some inspiration after dropping to 10th in the T20 rankings. "If we can get consistent, we will be happy. It is going to be the biggest challenge and it is something that I will be stressing on a lot," said 55-year-old Walsh. The T20 tri-series, timed to commemorate Sri Lanka's 70 years since independence, begins on Tuesday and runs until March 18 in Colombo.
SQUADS: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper).
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.
cricketcricket scoreDinesh ChandimalIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs sri lanka 2018India vs Sri Lanka LiveIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricketindia vs sri lanka live scoreIndia vs sri lanka scoreliveLive Cricket Scorelive updatesNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018nidahas trophy livenidahas trophy live cricket scorenidahas trophy live scoreRishabh Pantrohit sharmashikhar dhawan

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking