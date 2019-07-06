India vs Sri Lanka | 'Unbelievable Consistency' - Twitter Reflects on Another Rohit Special

India produced a comprehensive performance on the day as they overpowered Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their final league stage game of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Unbelievable consistency from Rohit Sharma, World Cup 100's running in him like haemoglobin in our bloods. A good 100 from KL Rahul as well and a well deserved win for Team India. Semi Finals kiske saath lag raha hai ? #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/ehp5VZXWWF— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2019
Unbelievable consistency from Rohit Sharma, World Cup 100’s running in him like haemoglobin in our bloods. A good 100 from KL Rahul as well and a well deserved win for Team India. Semi Finals kiske saath lag raha hai ? #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/ehp5VZXWWF
It has been a class display from Rohit Sharma this World Cup, to score 5 centuries in a single edition in just 8 innings is truly special. Feel delighted for KL Rahul as well, has been a pleasure to see him score a 100 today. Brilliant for Indian Cricket #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/6EYdgD4OHi— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 6, 2019
It has been a class display from Rohit Sharma this World Cup, to score 5 centuries in a single edition in just 8 innings is truly special. Feel delighted for KL Rahul as well, has been a pleasure to see him score a 100 today. Brilliant for Indian Cricket #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/6EYdgD4OHi
Avoiding India in the Semi might be just the tonic ... If that happens I declare it G & T O’clock ... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019
Just the kind of victory #TeamIndia needed. @ImRo45 classy, astonishing run of centuries. Congratulations @imVkohli and team. Onto the semi finals. Onward and upward! #IndvSL @cricketworldcup — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 6, 2019
Boom Boom! Sri Lanka feeling the heat in #Bumrah’s torrid opening spell — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 6, 2019
So glad Bumrah wasnt rested for this. Keep him razor sharp, while other knives gather dust in the drawer. #INDvSL — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 6, 2019
He gave 0 runs until the 2.4 over and managed to pick a wicket. Oh, this man Jasprit Bumrah is in the league of his own #INDvSL — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) July 6, 2019
Just how good is Bumrah....he’s in a different league. A league of his own. #CWC19 #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 6, 2019
Nothing gets better. #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/puzcNtQfBf— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2019
Nothing gets better. #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/puzcNtQfBf
#INDvsSL Am hoping Jadeja will do his Bits today And shred the Sri Lankan middle order to Pieces. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 6, 2019
Bit of grip and turn for Jadeja. Quite the conditions he would have ordered.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019
Bit of grip and turn for Jadeja. Quite the conditions he would have ordered.
Jadeja can't be everywhere now, bowling, fielding at long-on, on Twitter...#INDvSL #CWC19— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) July 6, 2019
Jadeja can't be everywhere now, bowling, fielding at long-on, on Twitter...#INDvSL #CWC19
Jadeja HAS TO play in this Indian team in the semi-final. Shami back for Kuldeep & DK out to keep Jadu! Still an easy game for England, but India’s best options... — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 6, 2019
Spiffy day for Jadeja. Brilliant in the field, as usual, and a fine spell. Had luck been on his side, would have chalked up a couple of more wickets. Perhaps would play ahead of Kedar Jadhav in the semi-final.. #CWC19 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 6, 2019
Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne revived the Sri Lankan innings as both put up a 124-run partnership for the fifth wicket. While Thirimanne got out after scoring a fifty, Mathews went on to register a fantastic century.
Matthews and Thirimanne doing a good job of rebuilding. Will look to push the score to 250. But that is still some way off. #CWC19 #SLvIND— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) July 6, 2019
Matthews and Thirimanne doing a good job of rebuilding. Will look to push the score to 250. But that is still some way off. #CWC19 #SLvIND
Fifties for both Mathews and Thirimanne, time for both of them to kick on, SL can target 275 plus here easily #INDvSL — Vinay RKM (@vinzalwayz) July 6, 2019
Another hundred for #AngeloMathews. Another hundred for him against #India. One of the finest knocks in this tournament.#INDvSL #CWC19 — Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) July 6, 2019
Angelo Mathews! Winds back the clock with a quality century.#INDvSL #CWC19 #WorldCup2019 — CricBlog (@cric_blog) July 6, 2019
So important for Lankan cricket that Mathews gets that consistent form back.... #CWC19 #IndvSL — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) July 6, 2019
Well done @Angelo69Mathews .. At his best.... A hundred under pressure #IndvSL #CWC2019 The runs after the hundred will decide this match !!!! Cmon..!!! A brilliant hundred now make it a match winning one. — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 6, 2019
It is not Bhuvi's day!Once again, I am asking will he turn it around before the end of the day. Shami is breathing down his neck. Unless we go with three regular seamers in the semi, he may get some rest, which he may not want...— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) July 6, 2019
It is not Bhuvi's day!
Once again, I am asking will he turn it around before the end of the day. Shami is breathing down his neck. Unless we go with three regular seamers in the semi, he may get some rest, which he may not want...
Bhuvi has really sprayed in this match With no swing on offer and the length he is bowling is easy pickings for the batsmen Hardik Pandya seems to be bowling with a better plan! — Ankit Mishra (@editedidea) July 6, 2019
when you are having tough day on field, ball also follows you..#Bhuvi #INDvsSL — Deepak Thakur (@deepak05leo) July 6, 2019
Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka's man for crisis. saving Sri Lanka with both bat and ball. @Angelo69Mathews @OfficialSLC #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) July 6, 2019
55 for 4 to 264 for 7, brilliant recovery by Srilanka. Mathews & Thirimanne partnership was the turning point in the innings.— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2019
55 for 4 to 264 for 7, brilliant recovery by Srilanka. Mathews & Thirimanne partnership was the turning point in the innings.
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 on adding another feather by becoming the second fastest Indian to take 100 wickets in ODIs. @BCCI #CWC19 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) July 6, 2019
Rohit’s sublime form is reducing Sri Lanka bowling to tatters — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 6, 2019
This game was a good opportunity to test the middle order, Rohit and Rahul not allowing that — Nikhil Bapat (@BapatNikhil) July 6, 2019
Most 150-plus opening stands in an edition of ODI WC:2 - T Dilshan/U Tharanga, 20112 - KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, 2019*#SLvIND— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 6, 2019
Most 150-plus opening stands in an edition of ODI WC:
2 - T Dilshan/U Tharanga, 2011
2 - KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, 2019*#SLvIND
KL Rahul - Rohit Sharma pair is the first pair to put on 150+ runs opening stands in back to back matches in the World Cup. These two had added 180 against Bangladesh.#INDvSL #SLvIND #CWC19 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 6, 2019
It's crazy how much India would've revered Rohit Sharma had Virat Kohli not existed #CWC19 #INDvSL — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) July 6, 2019
Witnessing one of the greatest run ever in world cup history. Thank you Rohit. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2019
Retweeting my own tweet from a few days ago https://t.co/B30niZM91K — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 6, 2019
Borivili cha raja kon!! pic.twitter.com/Ke9xyG3O9V — if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) July 6, 2019
Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to score FIVE tons in a single World Cup editionRohit now has joint-most tons in WC (6 — with Sachin Tendulkar)2nd Indian to hit 3 consecutive ODI tons (after Virat)Joint 5th in the list of most ODI tons (27)#INDvSL #SLvsIND #SLvIND— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 6, 2019
Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to score FIVE tons in a single World Cup edition
Rohit now has joint-most tons in WC (6 — with Sachin Tendulkar)
2nd Indian to hit 3 consecutive ODI tons (after Virat)
Joint 5th in the list of most ODI tons (27)#INDvSL #SLvsIND #SLvIND
What was even more heartening than @ImRo45's record 5th century this World Cup was @imVkohli's tension as Rohit neared the three figure mark and his absolute delight when Rohit got there. Proud to support this team, whatever the result! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 6, 2019
No one ever has scored a century 5 times in one edition of the @cricketworldcup.. a dream run! Top class @ImRo45#INDvSL #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 6, 2019
only west indies & afghanistan, the two bottom placed teams have managed to get rohit sharma out cheaply at #cwc19 #INDvSL — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 6, 2019
If you leave a player with potential at a position/role he is good at long enough, more often than not, he will deliver. #KL— Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) July 6, 2019
If you leave a player with potential at a position/role he is good at long enough, more often than not, he will deliver. #KL
His life has been coated with turbulence recently. Hopefully this century will remind KL Rahul once again that he is a rare talent and here to stay. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2019
Rohit Sharma is playing at another level, fatherhood has helped him immensely. Also, nice to see KL Rahul convert this into a 100. #IndvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2019
Can't speak for others, but the thought that #Malinga won't play another World Cup match leaves a lump in the throat.#INDvSL #SLvIND #CWC19 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 6, 2019
India vs Sri Lanka | 'Unbelievable Consistency' - Twitter Reflects on Another Rohit Special
