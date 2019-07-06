starts in
India vs Sri Lanka | 'Unbelievable Consistency' - Twitter Reflects on Another Rohit Special

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
India produced a comprehensive performance on the day as they overpowered Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their final league stage game of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka were off to a poor start. Jasprit Bumrah who began with a couple of maiden overs bowled a sensational first spell as he sent back both the openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera back to the pavilion.

 

 

 

Ravindra Jadeja had been quite in the news following his recent tweets. Getting his first game in the World Cup, Jadeja didn't disappoint as he bowled well.

 

Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne revived the Sri Lankan innings as both put up a 124-run partnership for the fifth wicket. While Thirimanne got out after scoring a fifty, Mathews went on to register a fantastic century.

 

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a poor day at the field. While he couldn't exert the pressure despite bowling with Bumrah at the start, he also went on to drop a catch off Jadeja's bowling. Mathews led Sri Lanka to a competitive total of

 

Rohit Sharma and KL Raul looked in sublime form. The duo did extremely well to ensure that no wickets were lost, and then went on to accelerate in the middle overs. The duo added 150-plus for the opening wicket.

 

Rohit Sharma went on to score his 5th century at World Cup 2019 – the most by any batsmen in a single edition of the World Cup.

 

 

Rohit Sharma was dismissed just after bringing up his century, but KL Rahul continued on to score a century. While he and Pant were dismissed, Kohli and Hardik Pandya went on and the latter hit the final runs to secure India a win.

 

icc world cup 2019Indiajasprit bumrahkl rahulrohit sharmasri lanka

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more