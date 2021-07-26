India vs Sri Lanka: 'Varun Chakravarthy Has Got the X Factor' - VVS Laxman Lavishes Praise

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was full of praise for Varun Chakravarathy, the mystery spinner who made his international debut in the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Varun had a decent debut with figures of 4-0-28-1, bowling in different parts of the Sri Lankan batting innings. He bowled an over inside the Power Play, two overs in the middle and another in the death.

India had posted 164 for 5 in 20 overs and bowled out Sri Lanka for 126 to win the game.

“Firstly, I am glad that he (Varun Chakravarthy) got this opportunity, because twice he was already selected, but didn’t pass the fitness test and was not part of the squad. I think there’s lot of chat about the mystery surrounding his bowling. I was talking with the Sunrisers batsmen and they are all impressed with the way and the consistency with which he bowls in different parts and phases of the match," Laxman told Star Sports.

Varun had already been called up to the Indian squad twice prior to the Sri Lankan tour, but had failed fitness requirements. The KKR bowler was once again backed for the Sri Lankan series, though, and has made a promising start.

“He can bowl with the new ball, he can come and take wickets whenever the captain and the teams wants to break a partnership – that means he’s got an X-factor. And we just want him to get exposure of international cricket and the only way he can do that is by making him play. So, I’m sure that he is really looking forward to this opportunity, but one thing which we have realised over years is make sure you give him the opportunity. Don’t expect miracles from game one. It is very important to show patience and belief in a player."

The second T20I will be played on July 27.

