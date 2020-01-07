Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IRE IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Ireland *

51/1 (9.0)

Ireland
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by Ireland (decided to bat)

India vs Sri Lanka | Virat Kohli Hints at 'Surprise Package' Pacer for T20 World Cup

India skipper Virat Kohli hinted the side could still accommodate one 'surprise package' for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Cricketnext Staff |January 7, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Virat Kohli Hints at 'Surprise Package' Pacer for T20 World Cup

India's pace bowlers played a key role in their win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Indore on Tuesday (Janaury 7) but skipper Virat Kohli hinted the side could still accommodate one 'surprise package' for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia, someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce. Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena as well. This group of bowlers, it is a great luxury to have in all formats," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about the seven-wicket win, Kohli praised his side for putting in a clinical performance that saw them take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first T20I at Guwahati was washed out.

"It was a clinical performance, something we wanted to do as a team. We have gone from strength to strength from the last series. Even though we didn't have Rohit, we had a convincing win, which is a very good sign for the team.

Kohli was also full of praise for Navdeep Saini, who with figures of 2-18 in his four overs, was key to helping India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 142-9 in the first innings.

"Navdeep has come into the ODI circuit as well, he is gaining more confidence in T20 cricket. You can really see him letting himself go. When he does that, he can clock those speeds which he did. It's great to see him getting people out with yorkers and bouncers and with pace. It's a really good sign for the team."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
