India vs Sri Lanka | Virat Kohli Hints at 'Surprise Package' Pacer for T20 World Cup

India's pace bowlers played a key role in their win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Indore on Tuesday (Janaury 7) but skipper Virat Kohli hinted the side could still accommodate one 'surprise package' for the T20 World Cup later this year.
"I think one guy will be a surprise package going to Australia, someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce. Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena as well. This group of bowlers, it is a great luxury to have in all formats," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
Speaking about the seven-wicket win, Kohli praised his side for putting in a clinical performance that saw them take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first T20I at Guwahati was washed out.
"It was a clinical performance, something we wanted to do as a team. We have gone from strength to strength from the last series. Even though we didn't have Rohit, we had a convincing win, which is a very good sign for the team.
Kohli was also full of praise for Navdeep Saini, who with figures of 2-18 in his four overs, was key to helping India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 142-9 in the first innings.
"Navdeep has come into the ODI circuit as well, he is gaining more confidence in T20 cricket. You can really see him letting himself go. When he does that, he can clock those speeds which he did. It's great to see him getting people out with yorkers and bouncers and with pace. It's a really good sign for the team."
