Eighty-Seven year old Indian cricket team fan Charulata Patel’s impromptu meeting with Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been one of the more heart-warming stories of the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup so far.
Patel was seen in the stands during India’s previous game against Bangladesh, enthusiastically blowing a vuvuzela and supporting her team. Her enthusiasm caught everyone’s attention, and post the match, captain Kohli and Rohit were seen interacting with her.
After the match, Patel’s grand-daughter Anjali told TOI, “When he (Kohli) hugged her (Patel), he said ‘Please come for all our matches.’ , to which Patel replied saying that she did not have tickets for all of them. Kohli then promised to arrange for tickets for the last group stage game, the semi-final and final should India make it.
Sure enough, Patel was seen in the stands supporting her team during India’s match against Sri Lanka at Leeds.
In a tweet shared by the official BCCI Twitter account, a hand-written letter that Kohli wrote for Patel can also be seen, which read, “Dear Charulata Ji, It is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family. Lots of Love and Regards, Virat.”
Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019
Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc
The team is looking to end their group stage campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka, and then get ready for the all-important semi-final. With fans like Patel, they will definitely not be short of support or inspiration!
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Keeps His Promise, Arranges Tickets For 87 Year-Old Charulata Patel
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019
SA v AUSManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
4th v 1stManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
3rd v 2ndBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings