India vs Sri Lanka: Virender Sehwag Says Young Batsmen Lost Great Opportunity

A depleted Indian team went down to Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I in Colombo and in the process, lost the series as well. The young Indian batting did not have any answers to the spinning surface and they collapsed to a mere 81 runs in the final T20I. This performance did not impress former India captain Virender Sehwag and he said that several young batsmen failed to capitalise on this opportunity and make a statement to the selectors for future chances.

He also added that his own children kept teasing him during the match as the sequence of events turned out to be quite boring and hence, he had to face the snarky comments of his own children.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said the entire match turned out to be quite boring and only wickets kept falling which never helped the cause. He said that it was just not India’s day and it is quite natural in a series to have such a match where nothing falls in your favour. However, he was quick to add that he expected India to muster a minimum of 130 and not be rolled over for 80 odd runs.

Sri Lanka bowling nothing special: Sehwag

Although the Indian batting folded for 81, Sehwag said that he did not find anything special in Sri Lanka bowling. He said that if out of 5 batsmen, 3 are trapped LBW, things will become complicated and had even one batsman kicked on to score a half-century, India would have mustered a good score.

In the third T20I, India were knocked out for 81 runs and Sri Lanka chased the target down in only 14.3 overs to clinch the match and series 2-1. Rahul Chahar picked up the three wickets and conceded 15 runs in the process.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here