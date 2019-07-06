India vs Sri Lanka | Was Getting a Hair-Cut When I Got India Call-Up: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is the newest addition of the Indian team at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, replacing an injured Vijay Shankar in the squad of 15. The Karnataka opener joined the team in Leeds ahead of the final league stage clash against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday (July 6).
Agarwal, who made his Test debut for India late last year against Australia down under, earned his first ODI call-up and that too for the 50-over World Cup.
“I found out the news that I had to join the team when I was having a hair-cut. It’s a great feeling to be part of the Indian team that is playing the World Cup,” Agarwal told bcci.tv.
The youngster has a fantastic record in domestic 50-over cricket, averaging 48.71 from 75 games with a strike-rate of over 100. Agarwal, who turned out for Kings XI Punjab in IPL-12, took a well-deserved break after the T20 tournament and was preparing for the ‘A’ tour of West Indies before he got the call-up for the World Cup.
“I took about a week, week-and-a-half’s break after the IPL. I made sure that I still practice and train five days a week. We can really use the off-season to train really hard and work on the things that I need to add to my armoury,” the 28-year-old said.
Asked to elaborate on what he was working on during the off-season, Agarwal said, “I worked a lot on my strength training and since I was preparing for the ‘A’ tour of West Indies, closer to that I started to do a lot of power-training and added a lot of running. It’s good to have a little time off when I can on my strength.”
Agarwal had made an impressive debut against the Australians in the longer format, scoring 195 runs and averaging 65 from two Tests which included two fifties. He had his first net session with the Indian team on Friday, the eve of game against Sri Lanka.
“It was a fantastic training session today, really enjoyed it. Leeds is a great place to play cricket. I am really looking forward to the tournament,” he said.
“The brand of cricket that we have played and we are playing is tremendous. It’s unbelievable just watching it from the sidelines and then be a part of it,” Agarwal said, about the performance of the Indian team so far in the World Cup.
