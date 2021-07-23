India vs Sri Lanka: Wasim Jaffer has Hilarious Response to Third Umpire's Blunder

The umpires are always under the scanner, and even one wrong decision can put them in a tight spot. During the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka, the third umpire was under scrutiny when he wrongly called Suryakumar Yadav out, during a DRS review for an LBW shout. Even though the amends were made almost instantly, but the umpire was subject to online trolling.

The incident happened during the first ball of the 23rd over by Jayawickrama. The bowler bowled it outside the off stump, as Suryakumar tried to sweep, but completely missed it. Initially after being adjudged out by Kumar Dharamsena, the batsman went for the review. But the DRS showed that the ball pitched way outside off, and the decision had to be eventually reversed.

Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer, former India opener poked fun at the third umpire with a hilarious meme.

Third umpire during that DRS review thankfully right call was made in the end. #SLvIND #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/bPOfoTJ6NA— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 23, 2021

Soon after this incident, the play was stopped due to rain.

India on Friday fielded five debutants in a One-day International (ODI) for the first time in over 40 years. Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham and Rahul Chahar got their ODI caps at the R Premadasa Stadium in the inconsequential third ODI against Sri Lanka.

The Indians have already sealed the series by winning the first two ODIs and coach Rahul Dravid decided to experiment in the final match.

While wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar have already represented India in the T20 format, batsman Rana, spin-bowling all-rounder Gowtham and left-arm seamer Sakariya are playing for India for the first time in any format. The last time the Indian team featured these many first-timers was back in December, 1980 against Australia in Melbourne.

