India vs Sri Lanka: Watch-Rahul Chahar Gives Wanindu Hasaranga a Send Off; Sri Lankan's Response Wins Hearts

Fans praised Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for upholding the sporting spirit even as he was given a send off by Rahul Chahar on his way out during the second T20I in Colombo. India managed to post a low total of 132 runs on the board and was failing to get regular dismissals as they tried to defend the total. It’s at this point Hasaranga was dismissed by Chahar. The 21-year-old made the most of it and even gave Hasaranga a sendoff. But the Lankan didn’t react and even applauded Chahar for the delivery. See video:

Wanindu Hasaranga upholds the Spirit of the Game! 👏🏽Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 1 (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/QYC4z57UgI) now! 📺#SLvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #HungerToWin #WaninduHasaranga pic.twitter.com/0CwCaTkkAS — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 28, 2021

Sri Lanka Beat India by Four Wickets in Low-scoring Contest to Level Series

A depleted Covid-19-hit India defended resolutely but ultimately the target they set wasn’t enough with Sri Lanka chasing down 133 in 19.4 overs to level the three-match series at one-all with one game remaining. Batting first, India struggled for momentum with Sri Lanka bowlers doing well to keep them quiet, keeping them to a modest 132/5 in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

India’s cricket board (BCCI) said that the eight players in question had tested negative on Wednesday afternoon, but were being asked to isolate as a precaution.Playing with only five frontline batsmen and put into bat, India struggled to get going, with the Sri Lanka spinners taking advantage of a slow wicket that was offering ample turn.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan top scored for India with 40 off 42 balls, while contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (21) and Devdutt Paddikal (29) steered the visitors to an underwhelming total of 132-5.Akila Dananjaya was the most impressive among the Sri Lankan bowlers (2-29), while Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka picked up a wicket apiece.

The Sri Lankan chase was rocked early, with India leaving them at 66-4 at one point, before de Silva’s heroics were enough to save the day.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here