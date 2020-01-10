India vs Sri Lanka | We Don't Want to be Tentative Batting First: Virat Kohli

When Virat Kohli walked out to bat at number 6 for only the second time in his T20I career it was the kind of situation he had hoped his team would face – backs against the wall batting first. Kohli went on to get 26 before Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey got going, two players looking to make their case for the World Cup later this year.
In the final two and a half overs after Kohli was dismissed India scored 37 runs to lift themselves above the 200-run mark.
“Just the confidence of getting that 200 mark every now and then will put us in a good stead,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
“That middle collapse was challenging and what Manish and Shardul did was very good. We require more of this in the coming games as well, to see who are the guys putting their hands up when the senior guys don't get runs.”
For India, in the shortest format, batting first has been a problem area and it is something the team management has decided to work on aggressively in the next few months.
“We don't want to be a team that is tentative batting first. How confident we are batting second, we want to be like that batting first as well.”
Not only batting first but also having the right personnel is something Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have impressed upon. And both have made it clear that everyone will be given a fair shot.
In recent months, the opening slot and the wicket-keeper’s slot have been in focus with Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma battling out for the former and Rishabh Pant looking to hold on to his spot.
“All three openers are pretty strong players, and it's great to have players playing well in the team. It gives you options.
“But I think people need to stop pitting players against each other. It's all about a team game. I don't endorse this idea of pitting people in the team against each other.”
Sri Lanka, in the other corner, have their own set of problems and skipper Lasith Malinga acknowledged the presence of talent but explained they have to deal with situations better in the game.
“We bowled okay for these kind of conditions in the first 15-16 overs, and after that they got away,” Malinga reflected.
“Then our top order, we lost four batsmen. But Angelo (Mathews) and Dhananjaya (de Silva) showed how to bat in these conditions. We need to learn how to handle situations. We didn't have much time to change our squad but this is the talent we have in Sri Lanka so we have to back them."
Amidst all that, Sri Lankas spinners gave a good account of themselves as Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up four crucial wickets in the middle overs and the captain believes they are a real threat.
“Everyone in world cricket is using wristspinners because they are wicket-taking options and we have Sandakan and Hasaranga.”
