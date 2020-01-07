Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IRE IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Ireland *

26/0 (5.0)

Ireland
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by Ireland (decided to bat)

India vs Sri Lanka: We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Were Looking at 160: Malinga

After the T20I at Guwahati was washed-out a couple of days back, Indian fans were in for a treat as the Virat Kohli-led side thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Indore on Tuesday. Despite putting the visitors into bat on an excellent batting track, the Lankans could only manage to put 142 on the board.

Cricketnext Staff |January 7, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. (Pic: AP)

This was courtesy fine bowling by the Indian fast bowlers, especially Navdeep Saini, who bagged two wickets for just 18 runs. Shardul Thakur too clinched three to make matters worse for the opposition.

After the defeat Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga admitted that they were 25 runs short, against a good Indian batting line up.

"I thought we were around 25-30 runs short. We were looking at 160 or so,” Malinga said at the post-match presentation.

Sri Lanka missed the experience of left-arm fast bowler Isuru Udana, and were effectively a bowler short. But Malinga commended the effort of rest of the bowlers.

“We tried to bowl consistent lines and lengths. The bowlers did well to drag the match till the 18th over.

“I think he's (Udana) our main bowler, and just before the match, he got injured. He's getting better, and let's see how he goes before that match,” Malinga added.

“We need to give opportunities to the youngsters also need to get them into a winning habit, he signed off.

