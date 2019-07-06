starts in
fixtures

All matches

Match 45:SA VS AUS

live
SA SA
AUS AUS

Manchester

6 July, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: We Will Miss Malinga But Need to Find New Talent - Karunaratne

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
When Sri Lanka came into the ICC World Cup 2019, they were going through one of their most trying times as a cricketing nation as form and fortune were anything but their friends.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne’s appointment for the job was also questioned and at the end of their campaign he believes that it’s time for the side to find some fresh talent.

“We have to go, sit back and see what went wrong. We have to speak to the selectors and find some new talent,” Karunaratne said after the match.

The likes of Lasith Malinga have made their final appearances at the World Cup and Sri Lankan cricket will have a lot to do if they are to reach the highs of 1996 again.

“Sri Lankan cricket will miss him (Malinga). He has been a wonderful bowler and the man behind the World Cups. Everyone has to end their circle of chapter but it is a chance for the new guys to put their hands up.”

Sri Lanka, who had two matches rained out at the tournament, won three and finished on sixth place on the points table after their defeat to India in the final league stage game.

Against India, the Lankans were staring down the barrel early on after Jasprit Bumrah’s first spell before things started looking up again.

“I think from 55/4 we needed a good partnership between Angelo (Mathews) and (Lahiru) Thirimanne, I felt it was a good score. We had to rebuild the innings and they did that.”

Dimuth Karunaratneicc world cup 2019India vs Sri lankaLasith Malingasri lanka

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
