India vs Sri Lanka: 'We've Got Eleven To Choose from and all Eleven are Playing'-Rahul Dravid Describes India's Dilemma

India coach Rahul Dravid found himself in a tricky situation on the eve of the second T20I in Colombo. With Krunal Pandya ruled out and his eight close contact ruled out due to Covid, the management were left with a different set of players to choose from. Most of them youngsters; there was also shortage of batsman. Coach Rahul Dravid described India’s dilemma while speaking to broadcaster Sony:

“It has turned out that way [giving chances to youngsters]. We tried to do that in the one-days as well, trying to give a few people a chance. [Leading the series 2-1, India had handed five debuts caps in the third ODI.

“I believe if you are selected to play for India, you should be good enough to be in the XI. I don’t think the selectors select you to warm the benches or for a holiday. At least, that’s not the message I have been given. Looking at each one of the 20 players who have been selected for this tour have got the sheer weight of performances,” Dravid said.

“People have earned the right to come here. It’s not always possible to give everyone a chance, but it’s really nice to be able to give as many a chance as possible. … I think everyone who is here has earned it,” he added.

Sri Lanka Beat India by Four Wickets in Low-scoring Contest to Level Series

A depleted Covid-19-hit India defended resolutely but ultimately the target they set wasn’t enough with Sri Lanka chasing down 133 in 19.4 overs to level the three-match series at one-all with one game remaining. Batting first, India struggled for momentum with Sri Lanka bowlers doing well to keep them quiet, keeping them to a modest 132/5 in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

