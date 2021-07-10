India vs Sri Lanka: When Sanath Jayasuriya Scored 189 Runs Against Ganguly-led India

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series, we have pulled out a trivia for all the cricket enthusiasts out there. It goes back to October 29, 2000, when Sanath Jayasuriya-led Sri Lanka were up against Sourav Ganguly’s India in the final of a tri-series. With the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas, the Sri Lanka side bundled up India for 54 at Sharjah. Jayasuriya and men won the game by 245 runs. It doesn’t end here. The memories of Jayasuriya’s explosive batting still afresh in a lot of minds.

Jayasuriya single-handedly led the side from the front and hit all across the stadium to put a total of 299 runs on the scoreboard. His contribution was of 189 runs, which included 21 fours and 6 maximums, in 161 balls. He was dismissed by wicket-keeper Vijay Dhaiya in the 49th over. In the same game, we had another star in the form of Russel Arnold. He stitched an unbeaten 62-ball 52 during his stay on the crease.

Despite playing eight bowlers, Ganguly and men failed to break the chain and then after the final over, the scoreboard read 299/5.

Chasing the target of 300 runs, India did not get a good start. Sachin Tendulkar could only contribute five runs. Ganguly managed to add three runs. The Indian batting line-up failed to turn the table of fortune and were all out for 54. As for Sri Lanka, Vaas took a five-wicket haul. He gave 14 runs in his 9.3 overs spell. Joining him was Muralitharan, who picked three wickets and gave six runs.

Now, coming back to the upcoming series which is expected to be rescheduled after the Sri Lankan team’s data analysts tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier the first ODI was slated for July 13.

