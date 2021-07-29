India vs Sri Lanka: Who is Sandeep Warrier, Team India's Latest Fast-bowling Recruit

In the last few months, Team India has been handing out debuts to its players in a heap. For the tour of Sri Lanka a young and inexperienced side was selected since some of the main players are away in England for a Test series. Further, Krunal Pandya getting Covid-19 meant that India’s eight players were in isolation from that tea.

For Thursday’s third T20I then, net bowler Sandeep Warrier was picked, and that is how he became India’s newest recruit. The latter received his cap from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Such was the magnitude of the event, that the 30-year-old could not hold back his tears.

Tears of joy! ☺️The wait is finally over. Welcome to international cricket, Sandeep Warrier. 👏 👏 Go well! 👍 👍 #TeamIndia #SLvIND Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/E8MEONwPlh pic.twitter.com/KwHAnlO3ZQ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Warrier was also the reserve bowler for the Indian team during the home series against England earlier this year. Warrier, who plies his trade for Kerala in the domestic circuit, is a seasoned bowler and was the leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 picking 12 wickets in six matches.

In the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Kerala bowler had picked up a hat-trick against Andhra, dismissing KV Sasikanth, Karn Sharma and SK Ismail in the final over. Not only that, when Kerala reached their maiden semi-final in Ranji Trophy, Warrier played a vital role and picked 39 wickets at an average of 18.33 only.

As far as his domestic record goes, in 57 first-class games he has 186 wickets to his name. And in 55 List A matches he has managed to bag 66 scalps. He can also touch speeds of upto 140kmph. In the 2019 auctions of IPL, he was bagged by the KKR as a replacement to injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Earlier this year, Warrier and his KKR and now India mate Varun Chakravarthy had tested positive for Covid-19 and eventually the IPL season was suspended.

