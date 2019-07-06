starts in
India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 | Key Battles That Might Decide the Fate of the Game

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 | Key Battles That Might Decide the Fate of the Game

India will be taking on familiar foes Sri Lanka when the two Asian rivals collide in the final group fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019. While there is a certain gap in terms of the talent possessed by the two teams, Sri Lanka are more than capable of springing a surprise on their day. That is something India will want to avoid ahead of the semi-finals.

Here we take a look at a few key battles which could well decide the fate in this clash.

Dimuth Karunaratne vs Jasprit Bumrah:

DK vs JB

Everyone knows that Jasprit Bumrah is a different class and Sri Lanka will certainly have their task cut out, especially considering the inexperience in their middle-order. Skipper Karunaratne will have to take added responsibility of facing Bumrah, especially with the new ball and try to put India’s ace fast bowler under pressure. Bumrah meanwhile will be looking to pick some early wickets and expose the fragile middle-order early in the game.

Avishka Fernando vs Yuzvendra Chahal

AF v YC

Avishka Fernando showed the skills and the talent he possesses in the previous game against West Indies. A masterful century showed that he is certainly the future of Sri Lankan cricket. He will be looking to continue that form against India and show that the innings against West Indies was no flash in the pan. However, he will have his job cut out, especially against a quality Indian spin attack led by Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been in good form in the tournament. He has given India control in the middle overs and the Men in Blue have struggled when the spinners have leaked runs. That is something Sri Lanka will be looking to expose.

Angelo Mathews vs Mohammed Shami:

AM v MS

Shami has been a revelation for India in this World Cup and has continuously picked wickets. He has delivered with the new ball and in the middle-overs but has the tendency to leak runs at the death. However, he still picks regular wickets and can clock up impressive speeds. Mathews has been the glue in the middle-overs for Sri Lanka and his lack of form has hurt the team. He will be looking to end the tournament on a high and take his side to victory against a strong Indian team.

Rohit Sharma vs Lasith Malinga:

RS vs LBM

Another battle worth watching will be the one between Hitman and Slinga Malinga! Teammates at Mumbai Indians, both will be looking to set the record straight on the biggest stage of them all. Rohit Sharma has been in sensational form, having already registering four tons to his name. His form has been crucial in India’s progress to the semi-finals and will be looking to continue that. Malinga, however, has shown that he still holds the aces and can knock down the best of batsmen. He has been the leader of the pack for Sri Lanka and has provided important breakthroughs to the team. That is something he will be hoping to do against India, a side he often struggles against.

