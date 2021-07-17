India vs Sri Lanka: WV Raman Wants Prithvi Shaw to Continue Playing Attacking Cricket

Prithvi Shaw has been around for almost three years now, but has managed to play only five Tests and three ODIs in this time frame. His tryst with injuries and lack of form can be the only reasons for this. With just a few failures under his belt, a lot of questions have been raised over his technique.

But for now, he has silenced his critics with an excellent Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 827 runs, and then in IPL 2021, where he had a solid show as well. Once again all eyes will be on him as he is due to play in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“I expect Prithvi to come (into the Sri Lanka series) having analysed what his strengths are in his game. I would also expect him to live for the day, not think too far ahead nor too back,” said former India opener WV Raman in a virtual interaction with New Indian Express.

“The other thing is that he will have the advantage of playing during the powerplay — the ball is new and coming on. So if he finds the gap, he can score boundaries frequently. And he is that kind of a player too, by nature.”

Raman also wants him to not think about his past failures and just focus on the upcoming matches. “People cannot expect consistency straight away. It took some time for (Virender) Sehwag to work things out. But Prithvi has to get on with the way he knows how to bat. He should not dilute or sort of sacrifice the advantage that he has of being an attacking batsman and match-winner for the team.”

