IND-W vs THA-W Live Score, Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final 2022: India Lose Mandhana After Great Start

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 07:53 IST
Sylhet
IND vs THA, Women’s Asia Cup Semi-Final Live Score: The knockout round of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 kick starts on Thursday with the first semi-final scheduled between India Women and Thailand Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Just a single off the final over of the powerplay. IND 47/1(6)
FOUR-Another top shot from Varma. Pulls that one through the Cow Corner as she moves to 28 off just 15. Explosive batting continues for India. IND 46/1(5)
WICKET–In the air and taken. So, India have lost their first against the run of play as Mandhana departs for 13. She chipped it straight to mid on. IND 38/1(4.3)
Superb batting from Shafali Varma. Back to back boundaries, especially the last one was through the long on. Fearless batting to say the least. IND 34/0(4)
Shafali Varma survives, but she is not happy. Mandhana almost sold her down the river. The left hander hit that one to the covers and asked for a single, then backed off. IND 25/0(3.3)
FOUR-Lovely shot from Mandhana. Gets back on her back foot and plays it through the extra covers. Second boundary for her as India 24/0(3)
FOUR–Great shot from Shafali Varma as she gets down on her knees and pulls that one for a boundary. And then off the next ball, she hits the bowler straight over her head. Another FOUR. IND 19/0(2.2)
First boundary of the day comes off Smriti Mandhana’s bat. That was short and she pulled it away for a boundary. IND 10/0(1.3)
Just a couple of runs and that would be the end of the first over. Shafali Varma showing good intent here. IND 6/0(1.1)
Great bowling from Thailand. The spinner almost had Shafali Varma in trouble who played for the turn and missed the line completely. Good start. IND 2/0(0.2)
Thailand: 1 Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), 2 Natthakan Chantham, 3 Naruemol Chaiwai (capt), 4 Chanida Sutthiruang, 5 Rosenan Kanoh, 6 Phannita Maya, 7 Sornnarin Tippoch, 8 Nattaya Boochatham, 9 Onnicha Kamchomphu, 10 Thipatcha Putthawong, 11 Nanthita Boonsukham.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Pooja Vastrakar, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Renuka Thakur, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
“Pitch looks very good. It looks pretty dry, but there are couple of patches of concern. Little but of grass, but some patches are darker, so maybe the bowlers would like to cash in. Thailand will be hoping to cash because the patches are right in front of the stumps. Early wickets key,” says Athar Ali Khan.
Thailand has won the toss and will be bowling first. Good decision in a pressure game?
India Women have been a force to reckon with in the tournament. With five wins and just one loss, the team finished at the top of the points table. Bowlers have been the standout performers for the Women in Blue as they conceded 110+ runs in 20 overs in just one game.
Despite the drizzle, the good drainage facilities here have made sure that we have an on time start. Harmanpreet is back as skipper.
Hello and welcome to the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium which is playing the host for this Women’s Asia Cup 2022 first semi-final match between India and Thailand.
Coming to Thailand Women, they ended up in fourth place. The team had a decent run in the league round with three wins from six league matches. Thailand will be the underdogs in the Thursday encounter as they lost to India Women by nine wickets in their last league match.
Exclusive | Virat Kohli is More on The Field, Rohit Sharma Involved in Lot of Team Meetings: Corey Anderson
Sneh Rana was the player of the match as she picked three wickets to restrict the opposition to a score of 37 runs. Thailand will be hoping for a much-better batting performance.
When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) start?
The game will be conducted on October 13, Thursday.
Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) be played?
The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.
What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) begin?
The match will begin at 08:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) match?
India Women vs Thailand Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) match?
India Women vs Thailand Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
IN-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, India Women probable playing XI against Thailand Women: Richa Ghosh(wk), Kiran Navgire, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar
IN-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Thailand Women probable playing XI against India Women: Banthida Leephatthana, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk)
