India vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV and Online

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match: In the eighth Asia Cup 2022 match, India Women will go one-on-one against United Arab Emirates Women. India are the clear favorites to win the Tuesday encounter. They are in a phenomenal rhythm with two wins to their name.

India defeated Malaysia Women in their most recent game by 30 runs due to the DLS method. The first innings saw absolute carnage by the Indian batters. The opening duo of Sabbhineni Meghana and Shafali Verma smacked 69 and 46 runs respectively to post a total of 181 runs. Bowlers carried the momentum forward in the second game as Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked a wicket each. However, rain interrupted the play when Malaysia were reeling at 16/2 in 5.2 overs.

On the other hand, United Arab Emirates Women are struggling in the competition. They were denied a good start following a loss against Sri Lanka Women by 11 runs. Bowlers did a good job as Sri Lanka scored only 109 runs. Mahika Gaur and Vaishnave Mahesh were the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets each. However, the batters delivered a disappointing performance. They could score only 54 runs in 11 overs while losing seven wickets.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match?

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match?

India Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IN-W vs UAE-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, India Women probable playing XI against United Arab Emirates Women: Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IN-W vs UAE-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, United Arab Emirates Women probable playing XI against India Women: Chaya Mughal(c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Natasha Cherriath, Theertha Satish(w), Esha Rohit Oza, Khushi Sharma, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Kavisha Egodage

