India vs Uganda, Live Cricket Score, Under-19 World Cup 2022: India Off to Solid Start

IND U-19 vs UGA U-19 Live Score Group B Match: India had to bat first after Uganda won the toss. They were missing their usual skipper Yash Dhull and five other players who were diagnosed with Covid. Nonetheless, openers Raghuvanshi and Singh made sure India are off to good start. The ICC’s Event Technical Committee of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Saturday approved all-rounder Vasu Vats as a replacement for Manav Parakh in the India squad.

Vats is a temporary replacement for Parakh who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation.

India Under 19 will go one-on-one against Uganda Under 19 in the 22nd match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The high-octane contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

Full Scorecard || Live Ball-by-Ball Commentary

Four-time champion India impressed the entire cricket fraternity owing to their phenomenal performance in their last game against Ireland. The team was without the services of their key players due to Covid-19. However, that didn’t hamper the spirit and India thrashed Ireland by a massive 174 runs. With two victories, India are at the top of the table. They have already qualified for the next round and will hope to put a winning end to the league stage.

Uganda Under 19, on the other hand, will be searching for their first victory in the tournament. They lost their first two games against Ireland and South Africa by 39 runs and 121 runs respectively. The team will have to do something extraordinary on Saturday to end their campaign in the tournament on a winning note.

Ahead of the match between India Under 19 and Uganda Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Telecast

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Live Streaming

India Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Match Details

India Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 22, Saturday.

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harnoor Singh

Vice-captain: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Suggested Playing XI for IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Cyrus Kakuru

Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Isaac Ategeka

Allrounders: Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa, Pascal Murungi

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Juma Miyaji

IN-U19 vs UGA-U19 Probable XIs

India Under 19: Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Rajangad Bawa, Nishant Sindhu (c), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk)

Uganda Under 19: Edwin Nuwagaba, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Ronald Omara, Fahad Mutagana, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi (c), Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyaji, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here