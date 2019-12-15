Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Chennai: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 15, 2019, 10:03 PM IST

India vs West Indies (ODI)

CONCLUDED

IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

1st ODI ODI, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 15 December, 2019

India

287/8

(50.0) RR 5.74

India India Captain
v/s
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

291/2

(47.5) RR 6.08

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 21:04 (IST)

    And gone! Shimron Hetmyer is finally gone after playing a brilliant innings of 139 off just 106 balls as he is caught in the deep by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. At the end of 39 overs, West Indies are 230/2.

  • 20:57 (IST)

    ANOTHER SIX BY HETMYER! The West Indian is playing the innings of his life as he now launches into Shivam Dube, hitting him for a six over long on and then following it up with a four through the off side. 13 runs off the over and West Indies are 223/1 after 38 overs.

  • 20:46 (IST)

    OUT OF THE GROUND! Back to back sixes for Hetmyer off Jadeja and the second one is over the roof. This is insane hitting. FIrst one over deep mid. Second over long on. Terrific strike!

  • 20:43 (IST)

    DROPPED! Shreyas Iyer drops Hetmyer. He's a safe fielder usually. Hetmyer mistimed Chahar to long on. Iyer made a mess of it. Things not going right for India. And what's worse, Hope gets a boundary next ball.

  • 20:31 (IST)

    CENTURY FOR HETMYER! Off just 85 balls. Gets there with a singel off Kuldeep. Superb batting this. Has smashed the sixes but also played with technique and skill. Job not yet done though.

  • 20:20 (IST)

    Shai Hope gets to his half-century. It's taken him 92 balls, but West Indies wouldn't care. They know the importance of him holding an end. They have enough hitters to take care of run rate.

  • 20:04 (IST)

    Bad sign for West Indies. Hetmyer is cramping! He is down in pain. He seems to be struggling, the physio is looking at him.

  • 20:00 (IST)

    Mohammed Shami into the attack and Hetmyer is not going to spare him either. Smashes a pull shot for an 85 metre six. Terrific strike! India under pressure.

  • 19:42 (IST)

    Back to back sixes for Hetmyer! Jadeja under pressure. Just a touch short but it's incredible hitting. The first one was a terrific shot - hit off the backfoot straight down the ground. A tough shot made look easy. Next one flew over deep mid wicket. Entertaining stuff.

  • 19:38 (IST)

    50 for Hetmyer. A run a ball knock from him. Top knock this, gets there with a single off Chahar to long on. Can he make it really big?

  • 18:32 (IST)

    OUT! Ambris is gone for nine! India have struck early and Deepak Chahar has taken the all-important wicket of Sunil Ambris. He is trapped right in front of the stumps and the umpire has no doubt in raising his finger. At the end of five overs, West Indies are 11/1.

21:50 (IST)

And that's that! West Indies have thrashed India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, as Shivam Dube is hit for consecutive fours in the 48th over. This is the highest successful run-chase recorded on the ground, and India have a lot to do if they are to make a comeback into the series. That's it from us!

21:46 (IST)

Only 11 runs are now required from the last three overs, and they look set to take their team over the line now. Shai Hope is batting on 97, and he has so far been ably guided by Nicholas Pooran at the other end. This will be a well-deserved victory for the West Indies.

21:17 (IST)

West Indies now require 49 runs from the last eight overs as Kuldeep Yadav gets through his quota of ten overs. Shai Hope is set and Nicholas Pooran has now joined him to take West Indies over the line. Sensible cricket from this point on will see West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the series.

21:04 (IST)

And gone! Shimron Hetmyer is finally gone after playing a brilliant innings of 139 off just 106 balls as he is caught in the deep by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. At the end of 39 overs, West Indies are 230/2.

20:57 (IST)

ANOTHER SIX BY HETMYER! The West Indian is playing the innings of his life as he now launches into Shivam Dube, hitting him for a six over long on and then following it up with a four through the off side. 13 runs off the over and West Indies are 223/1 after 38 overs.

20:46 (IST)

OUT OF THE GROUND! Back to back sixes for Hetmyer off Jadeja and the second one is over the roof. This is insane hitting. FIrst one over deep mid. Second over long on. Terrific strike!

20:43 (IST)

DROPPED! Shreyas Iyer drops Hetmyer. He's a safe fielder usually. Hetmyer mistimed Chahar to long on. Iyer made a mess of it. Things not going right for India. And what's worse, Hope gets a boundary next ball.

20:31 (IST)

CENTURY FOR HETMYER! Off just 85 balls. Gets there with a singel off Kuldeep. Superb batting this. Has smashed the sixes but also played with technique and skill. Job not yet done though.

20:20 (IST)

Shai Hope gets to his half-century. It's taken him 92 balls, but West Indies wouldn't care. They know the importance of him holding an end. They have enough hitters to take care of run rate.

20:17 (IST)

Six runs from Kuldeep's over without much risk. India getting into desperate for a wicket zone.

20:13 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is having a long discussion with Kuldeep Yadav, who is the next bowler on.

20:08 (IST)

Hetmyer is continuing to bat. He's not a 100% - is stretching and trying to get back to fitness. Let's see if it affects his batting.

20:04 (IST)

Bad sign for West Indies. Hetmyer is cramping! He is down in pain. He seems to be struggling, the physio is looking at him.

20:02 (IST)

Jadeja comes back into the attack after a brief break and beats Hope straightaway. There's an appeal for stumping but he's in.

20:00 (IST)

Mohammed Shami into the attack and Hetmyer is not going to spare him either. Smashes a pull shot for an 85 metre six. Terrific strike! India under pressure.

19:53 (IST)

Deepak Chahar is receiving some treatment on his back outside the boundary line. Manish Pandey is on as a substitute.

19:52 (IST)

Brave of Kohli to give Jadeja another over, and he concedes 8 runs including a boundary to Hetmyer. Dube continues at the other end. India need to get at least six more overs from Dube and Jadhav combined.

19:44 (IST)

Shivam Dube into the attack. Can he give the breakthrough?

19:42 (IST)

Back to back sixes for Hetmyer! Jadeja under pressure. Just a touch short but it's incredible hitting. The first one was a terrific shot - hit off the backfoot straight down the ground. A tough shot made look easy. Next one flew over deep mid wicket. Entertaining stuff.

19:38 (IST)

50 for Hetmyer. A run a ball knock from him. Top knock this, gets there with a single off Chahar to long on. Can he make it really big?

19:35 (IST)

West Indies are 93 for 1 in 20 overs. Good batting this, so far. Long way to go still. Jadeja and Chahar bowling in tandem.

19:27 (IST)

So this is the plan Rohit and Virat were discussing? Deepak Chahar into the attack now. India need a wicket.

19:23 (IST)

A couple of quiet overs from Kuldeep and Jadeja and drinks come on to the field. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the midst of a discussion. Will their plans work after the break?

19:18 (IST)

At the end of 15 overs, the score reads 80/1. It is now the turn of Ravindra Jadeja to be brought into the attack, with India employing as many as three spinners within the first 15 overs. That could qualifiy as good captaincy by Virat Kohli who is quick to change plans if one of them doesn't work out, but time will tell.

19:11 (IST)

West Indies are cruising along nicely here and at the end of 13 overs, the score reads 63/1, as Hetmyer hits Kuldeep Yadav for another four. Kedar Jadhav has been brought in to stem the flow of runs and provide India with another breakthrough, and his dart-like bowling action might just do the trick.

19:00 (IST)

Shimron Hetmyer looks like the most immediate threat to India's chances, as he goes after both Shivam Dubey and Kuldeep Yadav in quick succession. Yadav looks like he's unsettled and then bowls a delivery down the leg-side which goes for four byes. Insult to injury! At the end of 11 overs, West Indies are 46/1.

18:52 (IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced early into the attack as expected, with the Chennai wicket expected to assist the spinners more and more as the game wears on. The batsmen successfully counter his threat in the first over and at the end of nine overs, West Indies are 31/1.

18:43 (IST)

At the end of seven overs, the West Indies score reads 27/1. Shimron Hetmyer has not been shy of expressing himself since coming in to bat and demonstrated that with a beautiful four through the off-side. West Indies will need a lot more of that if they are to get close to the Indian total.

18:32 (IST)

OUT! Ambris is gone for nine! India have struck early and Deepak Chahar has taken the all-important wicket of Sunil Ambris. He is trapped right in front of the stumps and the umpire has no doubt in raising his finger. At the end of five overs, West Indies are 11/1.

18:24 (IST)

Three overs have gone here in Chennai and the score reads 10/0. Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris are still adapting to the conditions and are avoiding playing any rash shots that might give India an early advantage.

LOAD MORE

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Chennai: As It Happened

India vs West Indies 1st ODI, Latest Updates: And that's that! West Indies have thrashed India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, as Shivam Dube is hit for consecutive fours in the 48th over. This is the highest successful run-chase recorded on the ground, and India have a lot to do if they are to make a comeback into the series. That's it from us!

PREVIEW: India will start as favourites going into the first of three ODIs against West Indies in Chennai on Sunday as they seek a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against their opponents. The home team will miss the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is out with a groin problem and Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover from the injury sustained in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shardul Thakur has been called up as the replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar.

Virat Kohli's men have momentum after winning the T20 series. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of Dhawan, showed good form alongside the captain. It remains to be seen if the team decides to hand Mayank Agarwal an ODI debut after he was drafted in as replacement for Dhawan. The Karnataka batsman has been in top form in the Tests and has joined the national team after featuring in the Ranji game against Tamil Nadu in Dindigul. Shreyas Iyer has done well in the opportunities he has received and is likely to be slotted at No. 4.

The focus will be on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishab Pant, who has been under fire for his unimpressive performances with the bat and the gloves. The first ODI could be another chance for him to justify the faith shown in him by team management. It will be interesting to see if the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav reunite after last playing together in the World Cup, as the Chepauk surface is expected to aid the slow bowlers.

The experienced Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will most probably form the pace attack and would face a stern test against the aggressive West Indies batting line-up. The visitors will be hoping that big-hitting opener Evin Lewis, who suffered an injury while fielding in the Mumbai T20, will be able to play a part in the ODI leg of the tour. Team officials said he was being assessed ahead of the series opener.

The Windies batsmen have had a lot of success in the T20s thanks to their ultra-aggressive approach but ODIs will be a different ball game and as assistant coach Roddy Estwick stated the batters need to focus on rotating the strike, which they did well in the series against Afghanistan recently. The onus will be on the WI batsmen to not only go on attack mode first up but also keep wickets in hand to accelerate in the back-end.

Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have showed their abilities in the shortest format and need to display the same in the 50-overs game too if the West Indies hopes to give India a run in this series. All-rounder Roston Chase is likely to figure in the XI and could provide some stability to the line-up boasting of several power-hitters. Skipper Kieron Pollard, who has a rather modest record in the ODIs, will have to lead by example and provide the thrust in the slog overs.

Sheldon Cottrell will lead the Caribbean bowling attack and will need to strike early if the team hopes to restrict a formidable Indian batting unit with Rohit, Kohli and Rahul in ominous form. The other pacers including former captain Jason Hoder will have to step up as would the spinners. Leggie Hayden Walsh Jr bowled well in the T20s and has a big task at hand to contain Kohli & Co, known to be adept at tackling spinners. An intriguing battle is on hand with the Indian team favourite to add the ODI series to the T20 win but the unpredictable West Indies can spring a surprise or two. Heavy overnight rain meant India's training session on the eve of the opener was called off.

1st ODI Live Scorechennai odicricket scoreind vs wiInd vs wi live scoreIndia vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scoreRishabh Pantvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more