India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Chennai: As It Happened

And gone! Shimron Hetmyer is finally gone after playing a brilliant innings of 139 off just 106 balls as he is caught in the deep by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Mohammed Shami. At the end of 39 overs, West Indies are 230/2.
20:57 (IST)
ANOTHER SIX BY HETMYER! The West Indian is playing the innings of his life as he now launches into Shivam Dube, hitting him for a six over long on and then following it up with a four through the off side. 13 runs off the over and West Indies are 223/1 after 38 overs.
20:46 (IST)
OUT OF THE GROUND! Back to back sixes for Hetmyer off Jadeja and the second one is over the roof. This is insane hitting. FIrst one over deep mid. Second over long on. Terrific strike!
20:43 (IST)
DROPPED! Shreyas Iyer drops Hetmyer. He's a safe fielder usually. Hetmyer mistimed Chahar to long on. Iyer made a mess of it. Things not going right for India. And what's worse, Hope gets a boundary next ball.
20:31 (IST)
CENTURY FOR HETMYER! Off just 85 balls. Gets there with a singel off Kuldeep. Superb batting this. Has smashed the sixes but also played with technique and skill. Job not yet done though.
20:20 (IST)
Shai Hope gets to his half-century. It's taken him 92 balls, but West Indies wouldn't care. They know the importance of him holding an end. They have enough hitters to take care of run rate.
20:04 (IST)
Bad sign for West Indies. Hetmyer is cramping! He is down in pain. He seems to be struggling, the physio is looking at him.
20:00 (IST)
Mohammed Shami into the attack and Hetmyer is not going to spare him either. Smashes a pull shot for an 85 metre six. Terrific strike! India under pressure.
19:42 (IST)
Back to back sixes for Hetmyer! Jadeja under pressure. Just a touch short but it's incredible hitting. The first one was a terrific shot - hit off the backfoot straight down the ground. A tough shot made look easy. Next one flew over deep mid wicket. Entertaining stuff.
19:38 (IST)
50 for Hetmyer. A run a ball knock from him. Top knock this, gets there with a single off Chahar to long on. Can he make it really big?
18:32 (IST)
OUT! Ambris is gone for nine! India have struck early and Deepak Chahar has taken the all-important wicket of Sunil Ambris. He is trapped right in front of the stumps and the umpire has no doubt in raising his finger. At the end of five overs, West Indies are 11/1.
And that's that! West Indies have thrashed India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, as Shivam Dube is hit for consecutive fours in the 48th over. This is the highest successful run-chase recorded on the ground, and India have a lot to do if they are to make a comeback into the series. That's it from us!
21:46 (IST)
Only 11 runs are now required from the last three overs, and they look set to take their team over the line now. Shai Hope is batting on 97, and he has so far been ably guided by Nicholas Pooran at the other end. This will be a well-deserved victory for the West Indies.
21:17 (IST)
West Indies now require 49 runs from the last eight overs as Kuldeep Yadav gets through his quota of ten overs. Shai Hope is set and Nicholas Pooran has now joined him to take West Indies over the line. Sensible cricket from this point on will see West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the series.
And that's that! West Indies have thrashed India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, as Shivam Dube is hit for consecutive fours in the 48th over. This is the highest successful run-chase recorded on the ground, and India have a lot to do if they are to make a comeback into the series. That's it from us!
21:46 (IST)
Only 11 runs are now required from the last three overs, and they look set to take their team over the line now. Shai Hope is batting on 97, and he has so far been ably guided by Nicholas Pooran at the other end. This will be a well-deserved victory for the West Indies.
21:17 (IST)
West Indies now require 49 runs from the last eight overs as Kuldeep Yadav gets through his quota of ten overs. Shai Hope is set and Nicholas Pooran has now joined him to take West Indies over the line. Sensible cricket from this point on will see West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the series.
