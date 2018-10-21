Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI in Guwahati, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 21, 2018, 9:52 PM IST

1st ODI, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 21 October, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat West Indies by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:07(IST)

Virat Kohli: This feels very good and it was a very convincing win for us. But the Windies did put up a good total. Something like 320 can always get tricky when you are chasing, and we knew that big partnerships is what we needed. Well in the top order I mostly take the anchor role because both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are very good stroke-makers. Life isn't difficult when Rohit is at the other end. It does rarely happen that Rohit plays second fiddle. It was one of those rare days today when I told him that I will play the aggressors role and he had to play the anchor role. But he (Rohit) took charge after I was dismissed and I’ve always enjoyed batting with him. I have a few years left to enjoy the sport for my country and it is important to be honest with every game. Playing for the country is a matter of great pride, so you can't really take any game lightly. When a batting line-up like the Windies play like that, it is difficult to keep them silent. But thankfully we got the wickets. I wouldn't blame the bowlers too much because it was good track to bat on.

21:01(IST)

Man of the Match - India's Virat Kohli for his brilliant innings during the chase. 

21:01(IST)

Jason Holder: Pleased with the guys for the kind of effort they put in. Hetmyer batted brilliantly, but we have to do better with the ball every time. Pretty much everyone chipped in. I thought it was a decent effort with the bat, but life was difficult for our spinners under the light. We probably had a score that was defendable, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli just took it away from us when they batted. Oshane Thomas is undoubtedly one of the more promising talents. We will hopefully come back with a better performance in the next game. 

20:53(IST)

STAT ATTACK: This was Rohit Sharma’s sixth 150 plus score in ODI cricket and since 2013 he has played one 150 plus knock a year.

20:51(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal: Did miss Kuldeep Yadav in the match, but one of things that I was concentrating on was keeping things simple and making sure I got my variations right on a batting pitch like that. The batsmen were looking to hit it out of the park, so I bowled differently. It was also fantastic to see the way Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma batted today. We really enjoyed watching the partnership. 

20:47(IST)

20:45(IST)

That's it then! It has been a very dominating performance from the Indians who smashed the West Indian bowling to all parts of the ground to complete a huge 8 wicket win. India now lead the series 1-0. 

20:44(IST)

SIX and 150! First ball of Hemraj's second over and it's sent over Long-off by Rohit Sharma for the winning runs and his 150! 

20:42(IST)

Some really crafty batting from Rohit Sharma even though he seems to be tiring a little now. Thomas first smashed away to mid-wicket for a boundary, before he puts in the gap between short fine leg and keeper for a second four. Right after he makes room towards the leg side and lifts him over extra-cover for a third boundary of the over. Two singles other than that for the Indians in the over makes it a 14 run one. India need three more runs to win. 

20:40(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Rohit Sharma has completed 4000 runs at home in international cricket. He achieved this feat in 87 innings and is the second quickest batsman after Sunil Gavaskar, who did it in 86 innings.

20:38(IST)

Chandrapaul Hemraj is introduced into the attack by Holder. He keeps both Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu silent as they look to wrap up the chase here in Guwahati soon. Just the three singles of the 41st over. India still need 17 runs to complete the win. 

20:36(IST)

Thomas, who began the innings well, has bowled another expensive over. After a single and a wide ball, Rayudu smashed him for a maximum to join the big hitting party. Nine runs came of that over as India cross the 300-run mark. 

20:34(IST)

BIG HIT! Yet another massive maximum and this time it is Ambati Rayudu. Steps down the track and sends it right back over his head for the six. 

20:31(IST)

End of the 39th over in the chase. Rohit Sharma took a single on the first ball of Bishoo's over, after which Rayudu drove him away comfortably for his first boundary of the innings. Since that Bishoo kept things silent and Rayudu took no risks as one would expect. India are 294/2 and need another 29 runs to win the first ODI. 

20:28(IST)

Young Thomas though comes back pretty well in the over after the first ball fiasco. Just the five singles and a wide ball for the Indian batsmen. Rohit Sharma did try to send him over the fine-leg boundary but did not connect - had connected that would have made the over a very different one. Jason Holder will take this for now surely. India are 289/2 after 38 overs. 

20:23(IST)

Tough luck for the Windies, as Oshane Thomas comes back into the attack and his first ball is a no-ball, plus he was leg glanced away to the fine-leg boundary by Rohit Sharma. Sublime shot from the Mumbaikar. 

20:21(IST)

Seems like Rohit Sharma has found his range again. After Rayudu handed him the strike against Bishoo, Sharma lifted him over long-off for a huge six that almost went into the third tier of the stands. He quickly took a single of the next ball to get off strike. India are 278/2 after 37 overs. 

20:20(IST)

Stat attack: Virat Kohli getting stumped today was the second time in four innings, and also the third time against a right arm spinner.

20:18(IST)

Another quiet over for the Indians, the second successive one. This time it's Jason Holder who kept the batsmen silent. Just the three singles for the batsmen as Rayudu retains strike for the next over against Bishoo. India are 270/2 after 36 overs. 

20:14(IST)

After dismissing the majestic Kohli in the previous over, Bishoo has come back with a brilliant over, a rare one with five dot balls. Bishoo's first ball was played away for a single by Rayudu, after which Sharma was kept silent for five balls. India are 267/2 after 35 overs. 

20:11(IST)

After the drinks break West Indies captain Jason Holder brings himself into the attack and Rayudu without trying anything fancy gives the strike to Rohit Sharma. The Mumbaikar pulled Holder away for a six over square-leg before the two batsmen knocked it around for another couple of runs to make it four singles to go with the maximum. India after 34 overs are 266/2. 

20:09(IST)

The 246 run partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has completely taken the stuffing out of the West Indies in Guwahati. Can they come back into this fight or is it too late? 

20:05(IST)

Not the greatest over for India as Devendra Bishoo manages to send Virat Kohli back to the pavilion with beautiful delivery that saw him miss and get stumped. Rohit Sharma though is still at the crease and has completed his century. He took a boundary of Bishoo's over to make it an eight run one as India need 67 runs more to win. Rohit has been joined by Ambati Rayudu in the middle. 

20:01(IST)

WICKET: Bringing Bishoo into the attack has finally paid off for West Indies as Virat Kohli (140) is stumped after he completely misjudged the turn on that delivery. India are 256/2.

19:58(IST)

Ashley Nurse's seventh over has been a massive one for the Indians. Kohli welcomed him to the crease with a six after which Rohit Sharma gave him the same treatment a couple of balls later. The Mumbaikar then cover drove him beautifully of the last ball to complete his century and make that a 19 run over for India. 

19:57(IST)

CENTURY! Rohit Sharma has completed his 20th ton in his ODI career with beautiful drive through the covers off Ashely Nurse. 

19:54(IST)

The Indian captain is completely dominating the West Indian bowlers and Jason Holder is looking lost in terms of ideas to dismiss him. Devendra Bishoo is brought into the attack with the hope that he will slow things down, but Kohli is carved him away for a couple of boundaries to welcome him. After that he tried could not get any more big shots off him, but took a single to get off strike. India are 229/1 after 31 overs. 

19:49(IST)

Nurse comes for another over but does really well to prevent a boundary in the over. Now all eyes will be on Sharma to get to the magical figure of hundred. India are 220/1 after 30 overs.

19:47(IST)

How do you hit a six from flick. Well, Kohli seems to have the answer. He just pounces on Roach and gets a six in midwicket direction. He follows it up with a cracking four. Now Rohit dances down the track and pulls one to the boundary. This is easy pickings for the Indians. The carnage does not end there as Rohit gets another four. That's 19 runs in the over. India are 217/1 after 29 overs. 

19:42(IST)

Nurse is just giving easy ball to Kohli and Rohkt, and they are making merry. Sharma gets fourth six of his innings. India are cruising at 198/1 in 28 overs. 

LATEST UPDATES: Centuries by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made the job easy for India against West Indies in the first match of the series in Guwahati. Both batsmen put on a massive 246-run partnership as India cruised to a comfortable eight wicket win.

The live telecast of the India vs West Indies match will start at 1:30pm on October 21 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also get the live cricket score and ball-by-ball updates through our live blog on cricketnext.com. India will be led by Virat Kohli while Jason Holder will lead the charge for Windies in the 1st ODI at Guwahati.

Preview: One team is finetuning preparations and combinations for the World Cup. The other is in such a situation that they had to struggle to even get there. It's easy to guess which is India and which is Windies. Virat Kohli's men are ranked two in the ICC ODI ratings, with only England ahead of them. Jason Holder's men have only Afghanistan below them in the top-10 of the same table.

India have 18 ODIs to go before the World Cup next year, and they look at each game as a chance to finalise their starting XI for the tournament. Majority of the side is settled - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli will form a formidable top three unless something drastic changes over the next few months. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the go-to pacers, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will handle the spin-bowling duties. Hardik Pandya, once fit, will be the all-rounder. And fairly or otherwise, it also seems like MS Dhoni will be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman. The rest of the line-up, though, is up for grabs. And that's where each game leading to the World Cup is important for India. They'll look at the Windies series, beginning with the first ODI in Guwahati on Sunday, too as a chance to sort out their middle-order combination. The ones who will be competing for those slots are Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant. Rayudu had a good resumption to his international career in the recently concluded Asia Cup. But he batted at No. 3 (and even opened the innings in one game) in that tournament, and will have to give up that slot for the Indian captain. Rayudu is no stranger to the middle order, and will be keen to grab his chances at No. 4. The series will also be a chance for India to give Pandey a decent run. He returned to the side after strong domestic performances but got only one match in the Asia Cup. He has been preferred over Dinesh Karthik for this series, but he won't be an assured starter given the heavy competition in the squad. He has been left out of the 12 for the first game, with Rayudu likely to bat at No. 4. The player everyone will have an eye on is Pant. He has already made an impact in his short Test career, and a progression to the ODI format was only a matter of time. If he can replicate his hitting form, India would have got something they've missed - a swashbuckling middle-order batsmen to partner Pandya. It's a crucial part of India's plans given England, the venue for the World Cup, has produced some high-scoring games in recent years. Pant is the second wicketkeeper-batsman in the squad, but as opposed to notions that he could be a competitor to Dhoni, his presence in the XI could benefit Dhoni. The former India captain has struggled to score quickly, especially at the start of the innings, and Pant could free him up of such pressures. If Pant can get going, it will benefit India in more ways than one. Apart from the middle-order combinations, India will also have a chance to look into a few other options in the bowling department. With Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah rested, and Shardul Thakur injured, India have gone back to the experienced Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav for the pace unit. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed too will be hoping to get a chance, while Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to extend his good run since comeback to ODIs in the Asia Cup.

While India deal with a problem of plenty, Windies have plenty of problems. The recently concluded series against India suggests otherwise, but Windies have made a little progress in the Test format over the last couple of years. They are the holders of the World T20 and are always a powerhouse in the shortest format as well. It's the 50-over format where Windies have struggled the most. Once upon a team that won two World Cups in the format, Windies had to go through the World Cup Qualifier to even make it to the main tournament in England and Wales next year. They weren't the best team even in that tournament, for they lost to Afghanistan in the final. Windies have been consistently poor in ODIs over the last year. They were thrashed 0-3 in a three-match series in New Zealand towards the end of 2017. After the WOrld Cup Qualifiers, they played one ODI series, which they lost 1-2 to Bangladesh at home. They come to India with neither form nor big players, for the likes of Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo aren't available. It leaves a massive task in the hands of Holder. The Windies captain impressed with bat and ball in the Hyderabad Test, and will have to lift his team ahead of the ODIs after a demoralising 0-2 loss in the Tests. He has some experienced men like Marlon Samuels and Kemar Roach for company, amid the young squad which also has three uncapped players in Chandrapaul Hemraj, Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas. It's a stiff task, but Windies did manage to beat India at home in one one-dayer last year. The challenge for them will be to repeat such performances over a period of time, although it seems a long shot given the forms of both sides. If they can do it though, they would have started a process for their revival in the format where they were once champions.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav.

Windies: Jason Holder(capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Oshane Thomas, Kieran Powell.
