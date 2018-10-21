India vs West Indies, 1st ODI in Guwahati, Highlights: As it Happened

21:07(IST)

Virat Kohli: This feels very good and it was a very convincing win for us. But the Windies did put up a good total. Something like 320 can always get tricky when you are chasing, and we knew that big partnerships is what we needed. Well in the top order I mostly take the anchor role because both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are very good stroke-makers. Life isn't difficult when Rohit is at the other end. It does rarely happen that Rohit plays second fiddle. It was one of those rare days today when I told him that I will play the aggressors role and he had to play the anchor role. But he (Rohit) took charge after I was dismissed and I’ve always enjoyed batting with him. I have a few years left to enjoy the sport for my country and it is important to be honest with every game. Playing for the country is a matter of great pride, so you can't really take any game lightly. When a batting line-up like the Windies play like that, it is difficult to keep them silent. But thankfully we got the wickets. I wouldn't blame the bowlers too much because it was good track to bat on.