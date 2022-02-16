India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Check Out Squads, Probable Playing XIs of Both Teams

India Squad, West Indies Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s 1st T20I: The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies will get underway from February 16, Wednesday, at the Eden Garden in Kolkata. The Men in Blue will be riding on confidence following their exceptional performance in the 50-over format.

The team is also expected to experiment with their playing XI as a handful of players are unavailable due to injury concerns. KL Rahul, Washinton Sundar, and Axar Patel have been ruled out of the T20Is due to injuries. India are likely to give a chance to Ishan Kishan to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

Further, Ravi Bishnoi can also be given his debut cap as the second spinner of the team with Yuzvendra Chahal. Apart from Chahal and Bishnoi, BCCI has also provided another spin option in the form of Kuldeep Yadav.

Talking about West Indies, they will hope to replicate their performance from the five-match T20I series against England last month. Though the team lost ODIs, they have decent chances of making a comeback in the shortest format.

The Caribbeans have a handful of power-hitters in their team including Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, and Jason Holder who can change the game at any point in time.

India vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuneshwar Kumar

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell

India vs West Indies squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here