India vs West Indies, 1st T20I in Kolkata Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 4, 2018, 11:23 PM IST

1st T20I, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 04 November, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

22:38(IST)

Rohit Sharma: Felt it was an exceptional performance with the ball. There was quite a bit for the fast bowlers upfront and even for the spinners, I thought we used the conditions well but were in trouble chasing. We knew it won't be easy given the seamers they have, but there's something to learn for us there about what we should do as a batting unit when conditions are in our favour. Thomas is a really exciting talent without doubt, good height plus its that jump he takes, if he bowls in the right areas, it won't be easy for any batsman in the world to counter that. He's really talented and also has the advantage of height which gives him the extra edge. I wish him the best for the future but not against us!

22:35(IST)

Carlos Brathwaite: Don't think we applied ourselves. We were either too defensive or too attacking. We could've scored atleast 130-140, which would've been a winning total, had we kept some wickets for the back end. As young bunch of guys, we want to play fearless cricket. We had our chance to do something for West Indies, we have a task to get to the standards where we should be. The skipper also praises Oshaine Thomas, saying he has no idea about the long term plans for him but he has the potential and its upto West Indies cricket to let him become the next Joel Garner or Michael Holding for the Windies

22:28(IST)

Dinesh Karthik: "It was a good wicket and there was something in it for the bowlers. It is good to bat on too, but there's always something for the bowlers. I think we shouldn't get too carried away by the score, the balls they bowled to Rohit and Shikhar were special. I wanted to just absorb the pressure and try to help the team win, that's my role. As a senior player, I keep telling myself the need to absorb pressure but at the same time play positive cricket to make sure I bat through and take on the bowlers. Didn't need to bat at a 150 strike-rate in this game."

22:21(IST)
22:17(IST)

WINNING RUNS! Pandya hits the winning runs here, lofts it over the inner circle and India pick two. India lost wickets early but 109 was never going to be enough to threaten India! Karthik's steady innings and late cameo from Pandya helps India win this one by 5 wickets!

22:16(IST)

FOUR! Valuable cameo this from Pandya, flicks off his pads and finds the boundary quite easily here. India need just 2 runs to win now

22:11(IST)

Krunal again plays that shot really fine, Pierre bowled that quicker and the Indian batsman using the pace to play the ball late. Opens the face of the bat and the ball rushes down to third man for a boundary. India are currently 99/5

22:08(IST)

FOUR! Pandya certainly using his IPL experience there, using the angles perfectly as he hits the ball towards third man to pick a boundary. India inch closer to victory now, they need 16 runs to win in the final 4 overs here

22:03(IST)

WICKET! Pierre strikes again, the ball just holds onto the pitch there and Manish Pandey is surprised by the bounce there. Pierre takes a good catch as the ball was dropping on him, but he dives forward to hang onto that one. India are now 83/5!

21:59(IST)

FOUR! Pandey now picks a boundary, superbly punched past mid-off and it goes for a boundary. Brathwaite's superb figures are spoiled a bit here as he concedes 5 runs in that over. India are 80/4 after 14 overs here

21:55(IST)

Pierre has certainly bowled well here, he now concedes just 4 runs in that over. Not that it will worry India much here, they have moved onto 73/4 here after 13 overs.

21:52(IST)

FOUR FOUR AND FOUR! One over and the game has completely changed here, Dinesh Karthik finds three boundaries in the over. First, a couple down the leg-side and then he pulls one hard in front of square for four. 12 runs from the over, much needed for India and they are now 69/4

21:47(IST)

India seem to be more than happy to take this game till the end, no unnecessary risks so far. Pierre comes into the attack for Windies and he starts by conceding just 3 runs in his first over. India are 57/4

21:42(IST)
21:41(IST)

Brathwaite has bowled three overs here and has figures of 2/4! Certainly captain's spell here from the Windies bowler, both the batsmen focussing on rotating strike here rather than go for boundaries. West Indies are 54/4 after 10 overs here

21:36(IST)

SIX! Not the most controlled of shots this from Karthik, he was ducking and pulling at the same time there. The ball takes a top edge and it flies into the dugout. West Indies though will be encouraged by that.India are 52/4 after 9 overs here

21:32(IST)

Dinesh Karthik has now come out to join Manish Pandey, he was the captain of KKR last year and will be knowing the ground well. Important for him to utilise that information here, India have a longish tail today as well!

21:28(IST)

WICKET! Brathwaite strikes yet again, really ordinary this from Rahul. He looks to pull one but hits it straight to Bravo at deep square leg. Comfortable catch and Windies are more than alive in this one now. India are 45/4

21:25(IST)

FOUR! Finally a boundary for India as Manish Pandey chips one straight past the bowler for a four. Didn't time it perfectly but got enough on the bat to beat the inner circle. Once you do that, you get a boundary more often than not here. 

21:21(IST)

West Indies have certainly made a game out of this one, powerplay is done and dusted, with India having lost three wickets already! KL Rahul is the key wicket you feel here, if Windies are able to get him in the next couple of overs, then we certainly have a game on at Eden Gardens

21:19(IST)

WICKET! Rishabh Pant departs now, Brathwaite gets the wicket. Pant looks to play across towards the leg-side but gets a top edge and it goes straight up in the air. That's gone really high and Bravo takes a fine catch. Pant departs for 1 and India are 35/3 here

21:14(IST)

Thomas is in for his third over here and why not, he has been bowling extremely well and at pace as well. Again, hurries Rahul but the ball beats him and the keeper to go for a boundary. The last one is tickled down the leg-side and India are now 32/2 after 5 overs

21:10(IST)

Both the Windies opening bowlers have started off really well here. Rishabh Pant has come out to join KL Rahul in the middle here, it will be interesting to see how these two approach the game here. Great chance for Pant as well to stake claim at keeper-batsman role in the limited overs side!

21:07(IST)
21:03(IST)

WICKET! Thomas strikes once again, this time its the other Indian opener who has to walk back. Shikhar Dhawan sees his middle-stump rattle and go for a cartwheel. Dhawan departs for 3 and we might just have a game on here. India are 16/2 

21:00(IST)

India lose their captain early:

His third single digit figure in last 5 inns, first vs Windies in last 6 innings
        
He stayed 3 runs away from completing 600 runs at home in T20Is
        
Rohit’s fourth caught dismissal on the trot

20:57(IST)

Keemo Paul starts from the other end for Windies here, he starts by conceding just 4 runs in the over. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has come out to join Shikhar Dhawan in the middle here. Important innings for him you feel, he needs to make the most of whatever opportunities he gets in Kohli's absence

20:52(IST)

WICKET! Peach of a delivery this from Thomas, pitches and gets extra bounce there. The ball comes back in also and takes the thin inside edge before Ramdin takes a flying catch behind the wicket. Umpire had initially given that not out but Windies take a review and the decision is changed. Rohit departs for 6 and India are 6/1

20:48(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma start proceedings here for India, Thomas has the ball for Windies. He certainly seems to be clocking some impressive pace here. But travels fast as well, Rohit goes over point and into the boundary. 

20:38(IST)

LATEST UPDATE: WINNING RUNS! Pandya hits the winning runs here, lofts it over the inner circle and India pick two. India lost wickets early but 109 was never going to be enough to threaten India! Karthik's steady innings and late cameo from Pandya helps India win this one by 5 wickets!

The live telecast of the match between India and West Indies (IND v WI) will start at 7:00 PM on November 4 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Catch all the live scores and live updates from the 1st T20I between India and Windies through our live blog.

Change in format, change in fortunes? Or at least a change in competitiveness? That's what Windies will be hoping for as they get set for the final leg of the India tour. They were thrashed in the Test series, showed signs of fight in the first half of the ODI series, but then undid all the good work in the last two games to be back to square one. Now, they've got three more matches in their favourite format to try and leave India on a winning note. Unlike in the other two formats, there is a general hope that the three T20Is will be a close contest. Windies, after all, are the current World T20 champions. It's a tournament they won at the very venue of the first T20I. Their players are in demand all over the world in franchise T20 competitions. But they're also ranked No. 7 in the format with only Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka below them. India are ranked two, with only Pakistan, who won their 11th consecutive T20I series on Friday, above them. The numbers of the two sides after the World T20 two years earlier tells the story in itself. Since that epic night at the Eden Gardens, Windies have won only nine of their 24 matches and lost as many as 13.

The current year in particular has been disappointing. Windies have won only two of nine matches. One of those victories was against a World XI side in a charity match. Such was the seriousness of that game that commentator Nasser Hussain stood close to slip with a mic in hand. Coming into the India series, Windies even lost a three-match series 1-2 to Bangladesh in the USA. Internal politics and unavailability of their top players has played its part, but that’s not the only reason. Chris Gayle was available for the New Zealand tour in the beginning of the year but Windies still lost. Ditto with Andre Russell against Bangladesh. But there’s reason to believe that could change in the India series. They’ve shown in the past that they rise when the stage is big, and T20Is in India is one such stage. They’ve got Kieron Pollard for the first time in more than a year. They’ve got Shimron Hetmyer who is coming off age in the tour. They’ve of course got captain Carlos Brathwaite who too has IPL experience. What better place than Kolkata to turn things around!

But easy it won’t be. Since the World T20 2016, India have won 21 of their 31 matches and lost nine. It includes victories in nine of the 12 series in the period. India will be using these matches to give some international game time to their players, especially the middle order batsmen. With Virat Kohli being rested, a few of the middle-order options could get a hit. Manish Pandey, K L Rahul & Dinesh Karthik have been included in the XII for the first game while Shreyas Iyer has been left out. India have also made a pragmatic decision by leaving out MS Dhoni. It’s clear that he won’t be around for the next World T20 and it gives Rishabh Pant more time to settle into the side. They’ve also got Krunal Pandya, who could make his case with bat and ball and is in line for a possible debut after being named in the XII. Washington Sundar, who has returned from injury won’t play in Kolkata with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav as the senior spin options.

India come into the series having won four of their five T20Is in the tour of Ireland and England. Prior to that, they won the Nidahas Trophy in a dramatic fashion. The series will be the first T20I series in India this year. The first match will be the first T20I in Kolkata since the World T20 2016 final. The next World T20 is two years away, so there isn’t any immediate context. It allows both sides to play with freedom. If they do that, the three games could be a lot of fun.

India XII: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Windies squad: Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran

