India vs West Indies, 1st T20I in Kolkata Highlights - As It Happened

22:38(IST)

Rohit Sharma: Felt it was an exceptional performance with the ball. There was quite a bit for the fast bowlers upfront and even for the spinners, I thought we used the conditions well but were in trouble chasing. We knew it won't be easy given the seamers they have, but there's something to learn for us there about what we should do as a batting unit when conditions are in our favour. Thomas is a really exciting talent without doubt, good height plus its that jump he takes, if he bowls in the right areas, it won't be easy for any batsman in the world to counter that. He's really talented and also has the advantage of height which gives him the extra edge. I wish him the best for the future but not against us!