India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV, Online

Following the conclusion of the ODI series, the T20I leg between India and West Indies will kick off on Wednesday, February 16. The three-match T20I series between the two teams will be played at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata from February 16 to 20.

Skipper Rohit Sharma having taken over the reins from Virat Kohli just before the series, successfully led the Men in Blue to a 3-0 clean sweep over the visitors. The hosts put up a dominant show in the just concluded ODI series, winning the three matches by six wickets, 44 runs and 96 runs, respectively. They will now aim for another whitewash over the Windies in the T20I series as well.

The upcoming T20I series is crucial for both sides as it comes just months before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Both former champions failed to make it past the group stage in the 2021 edition of the showpiece event, and are now amid a rebuilding stage.

Ahead of the bilateral T20I series, team India dealt a blow as vice-captain KL Rahul, all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of this T20 series. While Rahul and Sundar sustained hamstring injuries in the ODI series, Patel is in his final stage of rehabilitation from Covid-19.

An exciting fixture is on the cards and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch India vs West Indies live streaming and telecast.

When will the 1st T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) start?

The first T20I will be played on Wednesday, February 16.

Where will the 1st T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

What time will the 1st T20I match India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) match?

The match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies probable playing XI:

IND vs WI 1st T20I, India probable playing XI against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepal Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuneshwar Kumar.

IND vs WI 1st T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against India: Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell.

