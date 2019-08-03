India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Onlineâ€‰

India vs West Indies 1st T20I on August 3rd (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten network and Live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at Fort Lauderale, in Florida and will begin at 2000 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).
India begin their preparations for next yearâ€™s ICC World T20 with a three-match series against West Indies, with the first match set to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium at Lauderhill, Florida (USA) on Saturday (August 3). The series will serve as a chance for India to blood some new talent, with the likes of Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar included in the squad. Indiaâ€™s batting line-up will be boosted by the return of Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his thumb during Indiaâ€™s second match of the 2019 World Cup against Australia and was eventually ruled out of the tournament.
In Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, the squad has two players who could potentially strengthen the middle-order, an area that has caused the team much concern in recent times. The Virat Kohli-led side will go into the series as favourites even though West Indies are always a force to be reckoned with in this format of the game. The hosts, led by Carlos Brathwaite, boast the likes of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis who are more than capable of turning the game in a flash.
Their bowling department features the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, both of whom could cause Indiaâ€™s inconsistent middle-order some trouble in the right conditions. Andre Russell was part of the squad but has been ruled out due to a knee injury, with Jason Mohammed coming in as his replacement.
