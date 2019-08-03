Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

203/6 (68.5)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

85/2 (36.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Onlineâ€‰

Cricketnext Staff |August 3, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
India vs West Indies 1st T20I on August 3rd (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten network and Live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at Fort Lauderale, in Florida and will begin at 2000 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

India begin their preparations for next yearâ€™s ICC World T20 with a three-match series against West Indies, with the first match set to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium at Lauderhill, Florida (USA) on Saturday (August 3). The series will serve as a chance for India to blood some new talent, with the likes of Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar included in the squad. Indiaâ€™s batting line-up will be boosted by the return of Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his thumb during Indiaâ€™s second match of the 2019 World Cup against Australia and was eventually ruled out of the tournament.

In Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, the squad has two players who could potentially strengthen the middle-order, an area that has caused the team much concern in recent times. The Virat Kohli-led side will go into the series as favourites even though West Indies are always a force to be reckoned with in this format of the game. The hosts, led by Carlos Brathwaite, boast the likes of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis who are more than capable of turning the game in a flash.

Their bowling department features the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, both of whom could cause Indiaâ€™s inconsistent middle-order some trouble in the right conditions. Andre Russell was part of the squad but has been ruled out due to a knee injury, with Jason Mohammed coming in as his replacement.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
